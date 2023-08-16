CSIS Jobs Are Available Right Now & You Could Earn Over $100K
A few jobs only require a high school diploma.
If you've been eyeing a job with the Government of Canada then the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is currently looking to fill a number of positions. The government agency is currently hiring all across Canada right now and a handful of jobs pay over $100,000 a year.
From positions in several different departments including IT, procurement, and security screening to management and deployment, there is something for everyone. Oh, and not to mention the slew of sweet benefits you'd also receive. As an employee of the federal government, you would be eligible for a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
So, if a role at the CSIS is right up your alley, then dust off those resumes and check out these seven open positions:
Procurement/Acquisition Officer/Head
Salary: $65,460 to $116,060
Location: Ottawa (Ontario) and Burnaby (British Columbia)
CSIS Job Description: The procurement officer's primary focus is to strategically select the best procurement approach that aligns with the needs of our clients and stakeholders, ensuring effective solutions are delivered. Assets for this role include familiarity with federal government purchasing and workplace requirements as well as using a database related to contracting and procurement.
Candidates must have completed one of the following in order to be considered: must have an undergraduate degree and one year of experience, a college diploma with two years of experience and/or a secondary school diploma with three years of experience. Candidates must be able and willing to undergo an enhanced top-secret security clearance.
Closing Date: August 18, 2023
Security Screening Investigator
Salary: $73,970 - $89,970
Location: Gatineau (Quebec), Toronto (Ontario) and Burnaby (British Columbia)
CSIS Job Description: The security screening investigator will be required to perform comprehensive security interviews and assessments to grant security clearances for CSIS applicants and contractors, adhering to established protocols. The role involves rigorous reference interviews to identify potential security risks, and collaboration with relevant CSIS sections, especially for active investigations, to ensure accurate information gathering and assessment.
In order to be considered for this role, applicants must possess one of the following: an undergraduate degree with two years of experience, a college diploma and four years of experience or a high school diploma and seven years of experience. Candidates must also possess a valid Canadian Driver's License as well as undergo a top-secret security check.
Closing Date: August 18, 2023
Regional Protective Services Officer
Salary: $51,760 to $70 500
Location: Montreal (Quebec), Ottawa (Ontario) and Burnaby (British Columbia)
CSIS Job Description: The regional protective services officers will be required to oversee access control operations and emergency response efforts, ensuring the safety of individuals, facilities, and assets. This role also involves conducting security patrols, leading evacuations, training new officers, and generating comprehensive reports encompassing incidents, statistics, and random searches.
Candidates must have either a college diploma with two years of experience or a high school diploma with four years of experience in order to be eligible for this position. Applicants must also be able and willing to work 12-hour shifts on a rotational basis as well as wear a uniform and assigned personal protection equipment for the duration of their shift.
Closing Date: September 1, 2023
Senior Technical Officer
Salary: $102,025 to $124,184
Location: Ottawa (Ontario). It's also important to note that remote work is possible for portions of this role.
CSIS Job Description: The role of the senior technical officer will involve partnering with industry professionals and fostering collaborations across different business sectors within the agency, as well as in external Canadian and international organizations.
Completion of a two-year program at a recognized post-secondary institution with specialization in fields such as computer science, information technology, data science, cognitive science, engineering, network security, cyber security, electronics and mathematics along with seven years of experience is required for this position. The role also involves various language requirements.
Closing Date: September 30, 2023
Technical Operations, Deployment & Support
Salary: $79,147.90 to $109,407.50
Location: Montreal (Quebec), Ottawa (Ontario), Burnaby (British Columbia) and Edmonton (Alberta)
CSIS Job Description: Applicants will be required to participate in shaping project outcomes that bolster technical operations, encompassing data collection, processing, and analysis to aid CSIS investigations. As a successful candidate, you'll experience ongoing skill development and exposure to cutting-edge security intelligence technologies and systems, potentially leading to exclusive opportunities uncommon in the private sector.
In order to be eligible, applications must have an undergraduate degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with specialization in fields such as computer science, information technology, data science, cognitive science, engineering, network security, cyber security, electronics and mathematics. Applicants must also be able and willing to work flexible hours and possess a valid Canadian Driver's License.
Closing Date: September 30, 2023
Digital Communications Officer/Advisor
Salary: $65,460 to $89,970
Location: Ottawa (Ontario)
CSIS Job Description: The digital communications officer plays a key role in administering and enhancing the CSIS websites (intranet and Canada.ca). This includes tasks such as file posting, content writing and editing, client consultation, trend analysis, and staying updated on web and digital media advancements to ensure effective digital communication services.
In order to be eligible for this role, candidates must have a college degree from a post-secondary institution with one to four years of experience. Candidates must be eligible to receive an enhanced top-secret security clearance.
Closing Date: August 25, 2023
Chief, Management Services
Salary: $106,870 to $128,690
Location: Ottawa (Ontario)
CSIS Job Description: The role of the chief of management services involves overseeing tasks related to the formulation and dissemination of corporate planning and reporting materials. Additionally, the role involves offering strategic insights into policy and issues management while supervising administrative services.
In order to be considered for this position, candidates must possess an undergraduate with eight years of experience or a college diploma with a total of 10 years of experience. Candidates must be eligible to receive an enhanced top-secret security clearance.
Closing Date: September 15, 2023
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.