The CBSA Is Hiring Across Canada & You Could Earn Over $100,000 A Year
Get those resumes ready!
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is currently looking to fill various positions across Canada and you can land a job that pays well over $100,000 a year. The CBSA has openings in divisions such as its information, science and technology branch, trade operations, integration management and airports.
In order to be eligible for one of these open positions with the CBSA, candidates must have a secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience. Additionally, experience gathering information, analyzing options, and providing functional advice and guidance to teams and clients all while monitoring and tracking project timelines and deliverables are also great assets.
A job with the CBSA also means you would also be eligible for a raft of benefits. As an employee of the federal government, you're entitled to a healthcare plan, dental plan, disability insurance and vacation and leave packages.
So, if you've got what the Government of Canada is looking for, then apply away.
Team Lead / Senior Research Engineer
Salary: $104,135 to $121,451
Department: Information, Science and Technology Branch
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Job Description: Candidates will be required to directly contribute to the CBSA’s mandate to provide integrated border services that support national security and facilitate the free flow of people and goods.
In order to be eligible for this role, applicants must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, aeronautical engineering, geological engineering, naval architecture or some other engineering specialty relevant to the duties of the position. A secret security clearance check is also required for this position.
Trade Compliance Verification
Salary: $81,060 to $104,988
Department: Trade Operations Division
Location: Montreal and Quebec City
Job Description: Duties for this role include determining the customs value of imported goods and determining the origin and applicable tariff treatment for goods imported into and exported from Canada.
In order to be considered for this position, candidates must have successfully completed two years of a post-secondary program in a field such as accounting, finance, business administration, math, management computing, international trade or law or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience. A reliability status check and secret security clearance are required for this role.
Manager, Border Information Services
Salary: $65,547 to $70,622
Department: Corporate, Programs and Integration Management Division
Location: Saint John, New Brunswick
Job Description: The manager will be required to perform human resource management activities including training and development, defined and monitors the team's program goals, as well as manage a cost centre budget and quality control and monitoring programs.
In order to be eligible to apply, candidates must have a secondary school diploma. In addition to bilingualism being necessary for the role, applications must also be able and willing to undergo reliability status security clearance.
Administrative Positions
Salary: $55,955 to $60,399
Department: Central Alberta District
Location: Edmonton International Airport and Calgary International Airport
Job Description: In order to be eligible for the administrative position at the Edmonton and Calgary airports, applicants must have successfully completed two years of secondary school or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience. A reliability status security clearance is necessary for this role, as is the possession of a valid driver's license and the ability to work overtime as required.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.