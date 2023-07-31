Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

The CBSA Is Hiring Across Canada & You Could Earn Over $100,000 A Year

Get those resumes ready!

A CBSA worker at the customs desk, Right: Two CBSA workers verifying a FedEx Express plane.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is currently looking to fill various positions across Canada and you can land a job that pays well over $100,000 a year. The CBSA has openings in divisions such as its information, science and technology branch, trade operations, integration management and airports.

In order to be eligible for one of these open positions with the CBSA, candidates must have a secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience. Additionally, experience gathering information, analyzing options, and providing functional advice and guidance to teams and clients all while monitoring and tracking project timelines and deliverables are also great assets.

A job with the CBSA also means you would also be eligible for a raft of benefits. As an employee of the federal government, you're entitled to a healthcare plan, dental plan, disability insurance and vacation and leave packages.

So, if you've got what the Government of Canada is looking for, then apply away.

Team Lead / Senior Research Engineer

Salary: $104,135 to $121,451

Department: Information, Science and Technology Branch

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Job Description: Candidates will be required to directly contribute to the CBSA’s mandate to provide integrated border services that support national security and facilitate the free flow of people and goods.

In order to be eligible for this role, applicants must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, aeronautical engineering, geological engineering, naval architecture or some other engineering specialty relevant to the duties of the position. A secret security clearance check is also required for this position.

Team Lead application

Trade Compliance Verification

Salary: $81,060 to $104,988

Department: Trade Operations Division

Location: Montreal and Quebec City

Job Description: Duties for this role include determining the customs value of imported goods and determining the origin and applicable tariff treatment for goods imported into and exported from Canada.

In order to be considered for this position, candidates must have successfully completed two years of a post-secondary program in a field such as accounting, finance, business administration, math, management computing, international trade or law or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience. A reliability status check and secret security clearance are required for this role.

Trade Compliance Verification application

Manager, Border Information Services

Salary: $65,547 to $70,622

Department: Corporate, Programs and Integration Management Division

Location: Saint John, New Brunswick

Job Description: The manager will be required to perform human resource management activities including training and development, defined and monitors the team's program goals, as well as manage a cost centre budget and quality control and monitoring programs.

In order to be eligible to apply, candidates must have a secondary school diploma. In addition to bilingualism being necessary for the role, applications must also be able and willing to undergo reliability status security clearance.

Manager application

Administrative Positions 

Salary: $55,955 to $60,399

Department: Central Alberta District

Location: Edmonton International Airport and Calgary International Airport

Job Description: In order to be eligible for the administrative position at the Edmonton and Calgary airports, applicants must have successfully completed two years of secondary school or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience. A reliability status security clearance is necessary for this role, as is the possession of a valid driver's license and the ability to work overtime as required.

Administrative Positions application

