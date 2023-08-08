Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
comments
Summary

8 Parks Canada Jobs Available Right Now & You Could Earn Over $90,000 A Year

With some positions paying over $100,000!

A view of canoes on Moraine Lake in Alberta with snowy mountain tops in the background, Right: A Park Canada sign at Banff National Park of Canada.

A view of canoes on Moraine Lake in Alberta with snowy mountain tops in the background, Right: A Park Canada sign at Banff National Park of Canada.

Luckyphotographer | Dreamstime, Zeljkokcanmore | Dreamstime
Ascending

If you've been eyeing a job with the federal government then Parks Canada has got you covered. The government agency is currently hiring all across Canada right now and every single job pays over $90,000 a year — with a few even paying over $100,000. With countless natural beauties across the country, who wouldn't want to get paid to be one with nature?

From positions including human resources managers, site leaders, visitor services, medical positions and animal breeding centre managers, there's a little bit of everything for everyone. Oh, and not to mention the slew of sweet benefits you would get as well. As an employee of the federal government, you would be eligible for a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.

So, if you've got what it takes, dust off those résumés and apply away.

Human Resources Manager

Salary: $100,011 to $111,435

Department: Ontario Waterways Field Unit

Location: Peterborough and Smiths Falls, Ontario

Job Description: The human resources manager will be required to manage a team of HR staff, and work with, and support a diverse team of managers with a range of backgrounds including operations, asset management, water management, business development, environmental services, realty, external relations and finance.

In order to be eligible, candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with specialization in human resources management, labour or industrial relations, psychology, public or business administration, organizational development, education sciences, social sciences or sociology. The deadline to apply is August 8, 2023.

Human Resources Manager application

Park/Site Manager

Salary: $103,804 to $122,180

Department: Coastal BC Field Unit

Location: Pacific Rim, Ucluelet, (British Columbia

Job Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to work collaboratively with Indigenous partners and stakeholders in order to foster the reconnection of communities all while creating respectful and trusting relationships.

In order to be eligible for this role, applicants must have a degree from a recognized university with a specialization in a field relevant to the position OR an acceptable combination of education, training and experience. The deadline to apply is August 8, 2023.

Park/Site Manager application

Fire Program Manager

Salary: $85,742 to $92,694

Department: Wood Buffalo National Park

Location: Fort Smith, Northwest Territories

Job Description: The fire program manager will be required to lead a team of over 20 employees made up of fire technicians, resource officers, crew leaders, and radio operators.

A degree from a recognized university with specialization in environmental or natural sciences, forest management, or other discipline relevant to the position is required in order to be considered for this role. The deadline to apply is August 13, 2023.

Fire Program Manager application

Practitioner 

Salary: $95,504 to $103,030

Department: Office of the President & Chief Executive Officer

Location: Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia

Job Description: Duties for this role include providing informal conflict management services, providing medical services to all Parks Canada staff and providing medical services on-site and virtually.

In order to be considered for the position, candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in a field related to the position as well as 150 hours of conflict resolution training specific to the field of informal conflict management/alternative dispute resolution from a recognized institution. The deadline to apply for the role of practitioner is August 14, 2023.

Practitioner application

Finance & Administration Manager 

Salary: $71,009 to $96,329

Department: Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve

Location: British Columbia

Job Description: Duties for this role, which is located in the remote region of Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, include managing staff, financial planning and reporting, cost analyses, overseeing accounting operations, and provision of administrative services.

In order to be eligible for this position, candidates must have a degree from a recognized university with acceptable specialization in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce or economics and experience related to positions responsible for financial management. The deadline to apply for finance and administration manager is August 15, 2023.

Finance & Administration Manager application

Visitor Services Team Lead

Salary: $85,742 to $92,694

Department: Visitor Experience — Banff Field Unit

Location: Banff, Alberta

Job Description: The visitor services team leader will be responsible for the development and delivery of dynamic visitor services operations within the Banff Field Unit at various campgrounds, day-use areas, visitor information centres and the Banff East Gate.

In order to be considered for this role, applicants must have a degree or diploma from a recognized educational institution with specialization in business administration, recreation, leisure, tourism, communication, or other discipline related to the position; or an equivalent combination of education, training, experience and/or traditional knowledge. The deadline to apply for this role is August 15, 2023.

Visitor Services Team Lead application

Project Manager – Asset Development

Salary: $100,531 to $114,848

Department: Nunavut Field Unit

Location: Iqaluit, Nunavut

Job Description: The project manager is a key role in the Nunavut Field Unit. Candidates must be able and willing to plan, implement, and manage large asset projects within the territory. The main function will be to lead the development of large asset projects including housing, warehouses, offices and visitor reception centres in Nunavut.

In order to be eligible, applicants must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a diploma/degree with Project Management Professional designation (PMP), or have an acceptable combination of education, training and experience. The deadline to apply for this role is August 16, 2023.

Project Manager application

Caribou Breeding Centre Manager

Salary: $77,098 to $93,799

Department: Jasper National Park of Canada

Location: Alberta

Job Description: The caribou breeding centre manager will be responsible for the overall well-being and management of the Caribou Conservation Breeding Centre. The main goal will be to support the recovery of the wild caribou popular in Jasper and Banff.

In order to be eligible for this position, candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a degree in biology, zoology, ecology, veterinary science, animal science or in a field relevant to the functions of the position. Additionally, a minimum of 5 years of experience with large mammal management is a must. The deadline to apply is August 21, 2023.

Caribou Breeding Centre Manager application

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.
Loading...