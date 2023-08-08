8 Parks Canada Jobs Available Right Now & You Could Earn Over $90,000 A Year
With some positions paying over $100,000!
If you've been eyeing a job with the federal government then Parks Canada has got you covered. The government agency is currently hiring all across Canada right now and every single job pays over $90,000 a year — with a few even paying over $100,000. With countless natural beauties across the country, who wouldn't want to get paid to be one with nature?
From positions including human resources managers, site leaders, visitor services, medical positions and animal breeding centre managers, there's a little bit of everything for everyone. Oh, and not to mention the slew of sweet benefits you would get as well. As an employee of the federal government, you would be eligible for a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
So, if you've got what it takes, dust off those résumés and apply away.
Human Resources Manager
Salary: $100,011 to $111,435
Department: Ontario Waterways Field Unit
Location: Peterborough and Smiths Falls, Ontario
Job Description: The human resources manager will be required to manage a team of HR staff, and work with, and support a diverse team of managers with a range of backgrounds including operations, asset management, water management, business development, environmental services, realty, external relations and finance.
In order to be eligible, candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with specialization in human resources management, labour or industrial relations, psychology, public or business administration, organizational development, education sciences, social sciences or sociology. The deadline to apply is August 8, 2023.
Park/Site Manager
Salary: $103,804 to $122,180
Department: Coastal BC Field Unit
Location: Pacific Rim, Ucluelet, (British Columbia
Job Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to work collaboratively with Indigenous partners and stakeholders in order to foster the reconnection of communities all while creating respectful and trusting relationships.
In order to be eligible for this role, applicants must have a degree from a recognized university with a specialization in a field relevant to the position OR an acceptable combination of education, training and experience. The deadline to apply is August 8, 2023.
Fire Program Manager
Salary: $85,742 to $92,694
Department: Wood Buffalo National Park
Location: Fort Smith, Northwest Territories
Job Description: The fire program manager will be required to lead a team of over 20 employees made up of fire technicians, resource officers, crew leaders, and radio operators.
A degree from a recognized university with specialization in environmental or natural sciences, forest management, or other discipline relevant to the position is required in order to be considered for this role. The deadline to apply is August 13, 2023.
Practitioner
Salary: $95,504 to $103,030
Department: Office of the President & Chief Executive Officer
Location: Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia
Job Description: Duties for this role include providing informal conflict management services, providing medical services to all Parks Canada staff and providing medical services on-site and virtually.
In order to be considered for the position, candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in a field related to the position as well as 150 hours of conflict resolution training specific to the field of informal conflict management/alternative dispute resolution from a recognized institution. The deadline to apply for the role of practitioner is August 14, 2023.
Finance & Administration Manager
Salary: $71,009 to $96,329
Department: Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve
Location: British Columbia
Job Description: Duties for this role, which is located in the remote region of Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, include managing staff, financial planning and reporting, cost analyses, overseeing accounting operations, and provision of administrative services.
In order to be eligible for this position, candidates must have a degree from a recognized university with acceptable specialization in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce or economics and experience related to positions responsible for financial management. The deadline to apply for finance and administration manager is August 15, 2023.
Visitor Services Team Lead
Salary: $85,742 to $92,694
Department: Visitor Experience — Banff Field Unit
Location: Banff, Alberta
Job Description: The visitor services team leader will be responsible for the development and delivery of dynamic visitor services operations within the Banff Field Unit at various campgrounds, day-use areas, visitor information centres and the Banff East Gate.
In order to be considered for this role, applicants must have a degree or diploma from a recognized educational institution with specialization in business administration, recreation, leisure, tourism, communication, or other discipline related to the position; or an equivalent combination of education, training, experience and/or traditional knowledge. The deadline to apply for this role is August 15, 2023.
Project Manager – Asset Development
Salary: $100,531 to $114,848
Department: Nunavut Field Unit
Location: Iqaluit, Nunavut
Job Description: The project manager is a key role in the Nunavut Field Unit. Candidates must be able and willing to plan, implement, and manage large asset projects within the territory. The main function will be to lead the development of large asset projects including housing, warehouses, offices and visitor reception centres in Nunavut.
In order to be eligible, applicants must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a diploma/degree with Project Management Professional designation (PMP), or have an acceptable combination of education, training and experience. The deadline to apply for this role is August 16, 2023.
Caribou Breeding Centre Manager
Salary: $77,098 to $93,799
Department: Jasper National Park of Canada
Location: Alberta
Job Description: The caribou breeding centre manager will be responsible for the overall well-being and management of the Caribou Conservation Breeding Centre. The main goal will be to support the recovery of the wild caribou popular in Jasper and Banff.
In order to be eligible for this position, candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a degree in biology, zoology, ecology, veterinary science, animal science or in a field relevant to the functions of the position. Additionally, a minimum of 5 years of experience with large mammal management is a must. The deadline to apply is August 21, 2023.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.