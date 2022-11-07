Dominique Anglade Is Resigning From Politics After The CAQ Landslide
The Liberal Party got 14.37% of the vote under Anglade's leadership.
Embattled Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) leader Dominique Anglade announced Monday that she will resign from her post. She's also quitting her role as representative of Saint-Henri—Sainte-Anne to the National Assembly on December 1 of this year. Anglade thanked those close to her as she announced the new chapter of her life as an "engaged citizen" who will "serve Quebec differently."
Her resignation as party leader follows disappointing results for the once-dominant PLQ in the October 3 election, when it claimed only 14.37% of the vote.
The party nevertheless managed to hold on to 21 seats in the National Assembly, second only to the CAQ's 90, despite placing fourth in the popular vote tally, behind Québec solidaire and the Parti Québécois, which earned 15.43% and 14.61% of the vote, respectively.
In her last conference as party leader, Anglade emphasized the leading role the PLQ has had in Quebec politics over the years, including during the Quiet Revolution. She also expressed hope that the party will continue to be a firm opposition, even without her leadership.
"After the last election," Anglade said, "I was disappointed." The former leader said she went through a period of personal reflection, speaking with many Liberals and affiliated people before determining that the opposition "can't be torn apart."
Anglade's faith in the future of the PLQ was clear, but it remains to be seen how the party will respond to her resignation and how effective the PLQ will be with less than one-third of the voting power of the CAQ.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.