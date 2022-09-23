Search on MTL Blog

election quebec

Naysayers Descended On A Video Of Dominique Anglade Dancing Before The Debate

Some comments had sexist undertones.

Senior Editor
Dominique Anglade | Facebook

Dominique Anglade is the latest target of negative comments concerning women in positions of power having fun. Hundreds of accounts have commented on a Twitter and Facebook video of the Liberal Party leader dancing before the Quebec leaders' debate on September 22. Most of the comments are supportive, but many others are harshly critical — some with sexist undertones.

Accusations of "fake" or staged behaviour were particularly prevalent among the naysayers. Others questioned her intelligence or condemned a perceived lack of seriousness. And a handful likened her to Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister lambasted for dancing at a house party, and suggested Anglade, like Marin, take a drug test to appease critics.

Here's a sample of some of the comments on Facebook and Twitter.

MTL Blog has reached out to the Liberal Party for a comment on this story. We'll update this article when we receive a response.

