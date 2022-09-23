Naysayers Descended On A Video Of Dominique Anglade Dancing Before The Debate
Some comments had sexist undertones.
Dominique Anglade is the latest target of negative comments concerning women in positions of power having fun. Hundreds of accounts have commented on a Twitter and Facebook video of the Liberal Party leader dancing before the Quebec leaders' debate on September 22. Most of the comments are supportive, but many others are harshly critical — some with sexist undertones.
Accusations of "fake" or staged behaviour were particularly prevalent among the naysayers. Others questioned her intelligence or condemned a perceived lack of seriousness. And a handful likened her to Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister lambasted for dancing at a house party, and suggested Anglade, like Marin, take a drug test to appease critics.
\u201c\u00c0 quelques minutes d'entrer sur le plateau du #d\u00e9batdeschefs \u00e0 Radio-Canada. \ud83d\ude09\n\n\u00c0 tant\u00f4t.\n\n@DomAnglade #Qc2022 #plq\u201d— Dominique Anglade (@Dominique Anglade) 1663890484
Here's a sample of some of the comments on Facebook and Twitter.
MTL Blog has reached out to the Liberal Party for a comment on this story. We'll update this article when we receive a response.