Legault Referred To Anglade As 'That Lady' During His Campaign Launch & She Responded
"My name is Dominique."
Election season gaffes are as certain as the sunrise. At the official launch of his party's campaign on August 28, Quebec Premier François Legault took aim at his opponent, Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade, questioning "how that lady," cette madame, "can say Quebec's economy isn't doing well."
The "that lady" comment earned quick reproach from pundits and Anglade herself. "My name is Dominique," she tweeted simply in response.
She then flipped Legault's remark during a speech at her own campaign event. "You know what? The lady has a plan," she declared to laughs and cheers from her audience of supporters.
The friction between the two leaders was perhaps a sign of clashes to come on the issue of the economy, which Anglade said at the same campaign event would be the single biggest issue of the election.
She pointed to the provincewide labour shortage as evidence of the governing CAQ's shortcomings. "François Legault tells us that [the labour shortage] is good news. I don't think it's good news."
Legault shot back at the suggestion.
"We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada," he said at his campaign launch against the backdrop of Montmorency Falls. "We have had one of the biggest salary increases. Can we at least agree that for a certain portion of workers this is a good thing?"
He admitted that there are "posts to fill in education, health [and] in daycares," but said the position in which Quebec finds itself "is not different from anywhere else in the world."
"The labour shortage wasn't caused by the CAQ."