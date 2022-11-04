Drake Gave The Montreal Canadiens A Shoutout In His New Song With 21 Savage
Drake name-drops the Habs in his song "More M's".
Drake and 21 Savage officially released their highly anticipated collaborative album Her Loss on November 4 and fans of the two have been devouring it. Well, turns out hockey fans have been listening in as well and were quick to catch Drake name-drop the Montreal Canadiens in him and 21 Savage's song "More M's".
The fourteenth track on the album references the Montreal hockey team, which came as a surprise to many considering Drake has always shown nothing but love for his NHL home team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
While the rapper loves a good 6ix shoutout, it seems as if his use of the Habs name was purely for rhyming reasons — at least that's what we'll tell the Leafs fans, right?
More M’swww.youtube.com
The lyric, which can be heard around the 2:20 mark of the song says:
“Used to be in ‘Sauga out at Sega City Playdium. Skatin’ through this album like a Montreal Canadien”
Pretty fly, eh? Many Canadiens supporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the song, and it's safe to say many Habs fans are feelin' it.
\u201cWe need @Drake to perform \u201cMore M\u2019s\u201d at a Habs game.\u201d— Xhekaj The Sheriff (@Xhekaj The Sheriff) 1667568107
Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to add even more fuel to the Habs vs. Leafs fire by taking a jab at the Toronto team.
\u201cLeafs so trash that Drake name dropped the Montreal Canadiens on the album.\u201d— Taj (@Taj) 1667541380
While Drake probably tried to toss in a Leafs reference somehow, it's clear the 24-time Stanley Cup-winning hockey team was on his mind — and rightfully so. Sorry, not sorry, Toronto.
