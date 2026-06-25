Dunkin' Donuts is returning to Canada and we finally know where the first stores will open
Some of the first locations will be in Montreal!
Dunkin' Donuts is officially making its way back to Canada, and now there's a clearer idea of where you'll be able to grab your first coffee and doughnut.
The company has confirmed that the first Dunkin' Canada locations are planned for the Toronto and Montreal regions, giving Quebec fans another reason to get excited about the chain's long-awaited return.
The latest update on Dunkin's return to Canada comes after Foodtastic announced earlier this year that it had secured the rights to bring the American brand back across the country.
Now, thanks to an exclusive statement obtained by Narcity Quebec, we finally know where the first stores are expected to open and roughly when we can expect them.
"Since announcing our agreement to bring Dunkin' back to Canada, we've seen incredible interest from Canadians," Peter Mammas, founder and CEO of Foodtastic, said in a statement sent to Narcity Quebec.
Foodtastic told Narcity Quebec that it is "currently working on setting up the first locations in the Toronto and Montreal areas," with the first openings planned for late 2026 through early 2027.
The company hasn't revealed any exact addresses yet, but says more details will be shared as soon as they're finalized.
The news is especially exciting for Montrealers, who could be among the first in Canada to see Dunkin' return after the brand disappeared from the Canadian market in recent years.
Foodtastic previously announced plans to open around 100 Dunkin' locations across Canada over time, although the company hasn't said how many of those will be in Quebec or when additional cities could get stores.
For now, if you've been waiting for Dunkin' Donuts to return to Canada, it looks like Greater Montreal is first in line. You'll just have to hang tight a little longer before those Dunkin' runs become part of your routine again.
This story was inspired by the article "Retour de Dunkin' au Canada : on sait enfin où ouvriront les premières succursales," which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.
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