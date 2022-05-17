Élisabeth Rioux Said She's Looking For Another Family To Adopt Her 2 Dogs
The influencer and entrepreneur said she doesn't have as much time as she used to to spend with the animals.
Influencer and entrepreneur Élisabeth Rioux took to Instagram Saturday to announce the decision to find new homes for her two dogs, Royce and Luna, Narcity Québec reports. She said she hasn't been able to spend adequate time with the dogs — and the animals have noticed. Rioux added they've become jealous of the attention she gives her daughter, Wolfie.
"I write to you tonight to confess that I am currently looking for an adoptive family for Luna and Royce," Narcity quotes Rioux as writing on her Instagram story on May 14.
"When I adopted them seven years ago, I was working from home and my boyfriend and I went to the dog park every day and hiked every weekend. [...] I don't have as much time to spend with the babies as I used to."
Rioux is now a single parent working from an office.
She said the dogs have had a walker and even a trainer, who, according to Rioux, simply concluded that they "'need much more than 1-2 hours per day to spend their energy.'"
She also explained she tried letting the dogs roam her backyard but they "keep escaping" despite an investment in stronger fences.
After what she described as a year of struggling with the situation, she decided adoption was the best option for both her and the animals. She said she came to the decision "with great sadness and exhaustion."
The influencer suggested she's committed to keeping the dogs together in a single adoptive household.