29 European countries are changing their entry rules & Canadian travellers will be impacted
Heading to Europe in 2026? Listen up! ✈️
If you're planning a European getaway in 2026, there's something you need to know before you board that flight. A big shift is underway at border crossings across the continent, and Canadian travellers are about to experience a different arrival process than you might be used to.
The changes affect 29 countries that millions of Canadians visit each year — from the romantic streets of Paris to the sun-soaked beaches of Greece. While you don't need to worry about ETIAS just yet, the way you enter and move through these destinations is changing.
Since last year, Canadian travellers entering the Schengen area have increasingly been required to provide biometric data at the border, including fingerprints and a facial photo.
This is part of the European Union's new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital registration system that officially started operations on October 12, 2025. It's being rolled out gradually across external borders over six months, with full implementation expected by April 10, 2026.
This means instead of just getting your passport stamped and passing through the airport, you'll go through a biometric registration process. The good news is that your data will be stored for three years, so if you return to the Schengen area within that timeframe, you won't need to go through the process again.
The EES applies to all 29 countries in the Schengen area: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
These countries have standard entry and exit requirements, which is why the change is happening across all of them at once.
Notably, it does not include countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, and Albania, among others, as these countries have their own border rules.
It's important to note that these changes won't necessarily be in place at all border crossings immediately, as the system is being introduced in phases. However, all Canadians travelling after April 10, 2026, should expect to provide their biometric information.
The good news is that you don't need to do anything before your trip — the registration happens when you arrive.
Before you travel, though, it's essential to ensure that your passport is valid for at least 3 months after your planned departure date. Schengen area countries require this buffer to account for any unexpected travel delays or changes to your plans.
If you have an ePassport, you'll be able to use self-service kiosks at Schengen borders. After using the kiosk, you'll still need to go through border control, where an officer will review your information and decide whether to grant you entry.
If you were hoping to fill your passport with European stamps, you might be disappointed. While border officers will continue to stamp passports in the short term, this will end once the EES system becomes fully operational, meaning passport stamps will become a thing of the past.
There's another change on the horizon, too. Plans to officially launch the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) are underway, but the exact start date hasn't been confirmed. However, it is expected to come into effect before the end of the year.
Once it launches, Canadians will need to obtain an ETIAS travel authorization before entering Schengen countries for short stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
ETIAS is not yet live, but if you are travelling before the end of the year — or are making plans to visit Europe next fall or winter — it's something to keep a very close eye on.
In the meantime, though, the Government of Canada is warning travellers to be cautious of fraudulent websites claiming to sell ETIAS authorizations now — only apply through the official EU website once the system actually goes live.
Canadians can continue to visit Schengen area countries without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. The EES will eventually automatically track entries, exits, and potential overstays. However, during the transition period, you're still responsible for tracking your own travel days. Overstaying can lead to fines, deportation or future entry bans.
For now, the main thing to know is this: your next European arrival will most likely involve biometrics — so don't be surprised if you're asked to provide facial photographs and fingerprints at many European borders!
