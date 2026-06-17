A flower farm near Montreal lets you pick bouquets in fields straight out of a fairytale
Over 200 varieties of blooms are spread across the property.
Every summer, a farm less than an hour from Montreal turns its fields over to one of the more quietly magical events in the region. FestiFleurs at La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac has been drawing people out of the city for years now, and the 2026 edition is officially on the calendar.
For those who've never heard of it, the premise of the annual event is pretty simple. The farm in Coteau-du-Lac, in the Montérégie region, opens its flower fields to visitors across five weekends in July and August. Over 200 varieties of blooms are spread across the property, and guests are welcome to wander through, pick their favourites and put together their own bouquet to take home.
Bouquets come in three sizes depending on how ambitious you're feeling. A small glass jar holds around six flowers and runs $10, a standard Mason jar fits up to 15 for $16, and the biggest size — the most popular option — holds more than 25 flowers for $30.
Beyond the picking fields, the property has decorative installations, photo booths, a play area and a labyrinth for kids.
Food is handled on site by FestiLunch, which serves grilled meals made with fresh produce from the farm alongside drinks and alcoholic beverages. On Thursday and Saturday evenings, the fields stay open until 10 p.m. for the sunset and campfire experience, which features illuminated pathways and firepits. If you're going to make a proper evening of it, those are the nights to aim for.
This year, admission runs $19 for adults on Thursdays and Fridays, and $22 on weekends. Kids between 3 and 17 are $13 on weekdays and $15 on weekends, seniors 65 and up are $18 and $21 respectively, and families of four start at $57 on weekdays and $67 on weekends. Babies under 2 are always free. Package deals that bundle entry with a standard bouquet start at $29 on weekdays and $32 on weekends.
Tickets are available now at labelledecoteaudulac.com.
FestiFleurs 2026
Price: Entry is between $19 and $22 for adults. Bouquets range from $10 to $30.
When: July 17th to August 16th
Address: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac, 75 QC-201, Coteau-du-Lac