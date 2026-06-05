This Montreal casse-croûte's burger just ranked among the best in the entire world

It's probably not be the one you're thinking of.

Casse-Croûte MangeDansMonHood in Montreal.

Time Out recently put together its list of the 14 best burgers in the world for 2026, pulling opinions from food and drink editors across the globe, and a Montreal restaurant landed at number five.

Casse-Croûte MangeDansMonHood | Facebook
Senior Writer

Montreal has no shortage of great burger joints, but one neighbourhood spot on Rue Jean-Talon just got some serious international recognition.

Time Out recently put together its list of the 14 best burgers in the world for 2026, pulling opinions from food and drink editors across the globe, and a Montreal restaurant landed at number five.

Casse-Croûte MangeDansMonHood finished ahead of burger spots in Paris, Sydney, New York City and plenty of other cities that take their food seriously.

If you haven't been, the place has a unique backstory. MDMH opened in the spring of 2023 at 1380 Rue Jean-Talon Est, from the same team behind La Belle Tonki, the Villeray favourite that won Poutine Week three times. Co-creators Michel Nguyen and Chef Michel Lim took over the original La Belle Tonkinoise location and turned it into something more casual, a neighbourhood casse-croûte with a house party atmosphere and a tight menu built around smash burgers and thin fries cooked in tallow.

The name came from a series of popups Chef Lim had been running long before La Belle Tonki even existed.

The burger that caught Time Out's eye is called the Happy Ending. It includes four house-ground beef patties with crisped edges, homemade sauce, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and crunchy pickle, all between two pieces of pillowy brioche bun. Time Out Canada editor Laura Osborne described it as "so juicy" it'll have you reaching for a stack of napkins, but so unbelievably delicious that you'll almost definitely be back for more.

Despite its big flavours, the burger sells for just $8.75 ($14.75 in a combo), according to the restaurant's website.

The only spots that ranked higher were Smash Things in Tokyo, Zuney Wagyu Burgers in Cape Town, Nolita in Madrid and Hanbaagaasuuteeki in London. Not bad company for a casse-croûte that started as a popup.

You can explore the entire global burger ranking here.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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