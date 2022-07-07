This Flower Festival Near Montreal Has Over 100 Varieties Of Blooms To Pick & Take Pics With
No matter the amount of sunshine, you can brighten your day more!
You can spend the day immersed in blooms and butterflies at Festifleurs. The summertime flower festival at La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac is back from July 22 to 31 and August 5 to 7, just under an hour away from Montreal.
The flower fields feature hundreds of floral varieties that you can pick to make your own bouquet.
"We have zinnias, rudbeckia, gomphrena, daisies, lavender, dianthus, lisianthus, and marigolds, many types of grass for greens, amaranthus, aster, ageratum, angelonia, and celosia. They all come in different shapes, sizes, and colours. Sunflowers and dahlias will be available in August," farm owner Marc-André Isabelle told MTL Blog.
The Festifleurs fields are arranged by type with maze-like paths connecting the vast grounds. Around $21 covers entry for one person and a standard bouquet (up to 12 flowers), while $33 grants entrance for two adults and a bouquet.
Additional small bouquets of up to 6 flowers cost $6, while large bouquets can hold 25 flowers for an extra $25. Clippers and vases are included with every purchase, as are panoramic views of lush fields filled with dozens of Instagram-ready photo backdrops.
Farm-fresh lunches will be available in the heart of the garden. You can even cheers the summer with frozen smoothies made from berries grown on-site! The farm also has a liquor license, so attendees can purchase beer from a local microbrewery.
"This year we will have more concessions using veggies, fruits, and meat from the farm to prepare hamburgers, hotdogs, and veggie burgers," said Isabelle.
"Last year, visitors said the flower field felt like they were on vacation, but they were only 45 minutes from downtown Montreal!"
Evening events will be held among the flowers on July 23 and 30 with campfires illuminating blossom trails and leading to a picnic area with food available to purchase or tables to enjoy a snack brought from home. The on-site corn maze will also be open to wander under the stars.
In addition to stunning floral arrangements, professional photo sessions are available. This year the farm is offering time slots outside of opening hours for the public to allow for more intimate maternity or wedding photo shoots.
On July 26 and August 2 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., limited spaces will be available to capture magnificent shots of sundown in the background.
Festifleurs 2022
When: July 22 to 31 and August 5 to 7, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac, 75 QC-201, Coteau-du-Lac
Cost: $21 for one adult and a bouquet, $33 for two adults and a bouquet.