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5 FREE things car-obsessed Montrealers can do during race week at Concours ROYALMOUNT

An F1 race simulator, exotic car showcase, kids' race circuit and more.

Black luxury supercar with open doors surrounded by crowd at outdoor car event

Over 20 rare and unique cars will be on display.

Courtesy of ROYALMOUNT
Editor, Studio

With world-class racing happening right in your backyard and auto-inspired events popping up all over the city, it's a great time to be a car fan in Montreal.

Concours ROYALMOUNT is back for its second year, bringing you 10 days of automotive excellence — from rare and unique cars to an F1 simulator, junior race circuit, exclusive merch and more.

It all takes place from May 14 to May 24, 2026, at ROYALMOUNT (5050, chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse). If you drive, you can get up to four hours of parking for free. Or you can take the Metro to De La Savane station and simply stroll over the covered skybridge.

Here's what you can look forward to this year at Concours ROYALMOUNT.

Concours showcase

Luxury sports cars displayed inside Royalmount shopping mall with people walking around Luxury cars inside ROYALMOUNT mall.Courtesy of ROYALMOUNT

Why You Need To Go: This is your chance to get a look at 20 curated supercars and hypercars that are rarely displayed in public, including models from the collections of Automobiles Etcetera and Luc Poirier. Voting for your favourite in the ROYALMOUNT app during the event may even score you a prize.

Junior race circuit

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., May 16-18, 2026

Why You Need To Go: Open to kids aged eight and under, this adorable event lets the little ones zip around Formula 1™-inspired mini racetracks in electric luxury-inspired miniature cars. Even better: The circuits are modelled after iconic tracks around the world. Who knows? Maybe this is where the next world champion will get their start.

F1 race simulator

When: May 14-18, 2026

Why You Need To Go: Located inside the TUDOR boutique, the TUDOR F1 Simulator gives you a taste of the thrill, power and precision of driving a Formula 1™ vehicle. It's an immersive experience designed to be as true-to-life as possible, and you won't want to miss it.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team replica car

When: May 21-24, 2026

Why You Need To Go: Presented by IWC Schaffhausen, the official replica car of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is a highlight of the event. Available for public viewing and photography, this is the pinnacle of race engineering that's at home on ROYALMOUNT's luxury row.

Cars & Coffee

Colorful classic Porsche cars lined up at outdoor automotive event. A lineup of vintage Porsches at ROYALMOUNT.Courtesy of ROYALMOUNT

Why You Need To Go: Concours ROYALMOUNT closes out with the buzzing, community-driven event: Cars & Coffee. There's a diverse range of cars to see — from classic collector cars to high-performance vehicles — plus music and more. Grab yourself a coffee and join the fun.

If you can't get enough of race week, indulge your car obsession at Concours ROYALMOUNT. And don't forget to stop by the ROYALMOUNT concierge desk to shop for Official CGV™ merchandise, available May 8-24. They've got caps, tees and pullovers from the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve collection to really get into the spirit of race week.

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