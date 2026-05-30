You can go nude at Quebec beaches this summer (but only at these 5 'unofficial' spots)
Is it skinny-dipping season?
Quebec has no shortage of stunning beaches, but if you're planning to enjoy one of them without a swimsuit this summer, your options are a little more limited than you might think.
The province still doesn't have any "officially designated" nude beaches, but that hasn't stopped Quebec's main naturist community from staking out a handful of well-known unofficial spots over the years.
As of summer 2026, five beaches across Quebec are recognized as naturist-friendly, down from six in 2023 after one affiliated centre closed.
Before diving in, it's worth understanding what naturism actually is. The Fédération québécoise de naturisme (FQN) defines it as living naked in harmony with nature and others, in a respectful and family-oriented environment, promoting mental and physical relaxation and a more holistic way of living. Naturists are quick to make the distinction when the lifestyle gets confused with something more provocative than it actually is.
Where are Quebec's nude beaches?
The five active and well-known spots in Quebec's naturist scene are:
- Plage d'Oka (Okapulco), Oka, QC
- Plage du Parc de la Pointe-Taillon, Saint-Henri-de-Taillon, QC
- Plage de Boom Défense, Gaspé, QC
- Plage de Cap-aux-Oies, Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive, QC
- Plage du Lac Simon, Lac-Simon, QC
None are officially sanctioned by the government, but they've built reputations over decades. Plage d'Oka is perhaps the most recognized, with park authorities going so far as to install a sign in 2023 identifying its naturist area.
A sign identifying the nude section at Oka Beach. Oka Zoo Nude Beach | Facebook
Is it actually legal?
Canada doesn't ban public nudity outright. Section 174 of the Criminal Code includes exceptions for people with a legitimate excuse, and swimming, sunbathing and enjoying nature in peace all qualify.
There's also a 1977 legal precedent that still holds up today. The judge's ruling at the time stated that swimming nude at a quiet spot in Canada in summer is simply part of the pleasure of the season, and cannot be considered an offence.
That said, discretion still matters at these unofficial spots. They operate on the mutual understanding that if you're there, you're expected to respect the space and the people sharing it with you.
Is naturism growing in Quebec?
The short answer is that interest seems to be shifting rather than disappearing. When MTL Blog spoke with Jean-François Lapointe, administrator and former president of the FQN, last year, he noted that younger Quebecers seem to be gravitating toward more private settings rather than public beaches. "Now we have thousands of small private naturist centres in backyards, only for friends," he said. "Young people tend to gather at home with friends rather than in large centres with strangers."
Still, the numbers suggest openness to the idea is widespread. One Federation of Canadian Naturists survey from 2014 found that 14% of Quebecers had already tried naturism and nearly half said they'd be open to it. One in four Canadians surveyed said they were open to visiting a nude beach.
Lapointe's message for anyone on the fence about it is straightforward. "Everyone deserves to live in respect and without judgment," he said. "Everyone is beautiful in their body and should accept themselves as they are."
For those curious but not quite ready to jump in, the FQN offers a guide for newcomers covering basic etiquette, including the cardinal rule of always bringing a towel to sit on.