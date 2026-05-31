This Italian restaurant in Montreal is straight out of Rome and feels like a mini vacation

No passport needed!

A person sitting at a restaurant. Right: A restaurant terrace.

A restaurant in Montreal.

naomibelhumeurcoupal | Instagram, @ilcortilemtl | Instagram
Contributing Writer

If you've had your heart set on indulging in apéritivos and fresh pasta after a long day on a Vespa, but you can't make it to Italy, there's a Montreal hidden gem for you.

Dining at Il Cortile (which translates to "the courtyard") Ristorante is the closest thing to a mini Italy vacay right in Montreal.

While you may not be able to see the Coliseum or the Amalfi Coast, the culinary experience will immerse you in what feels like basking in the golden sun on an Italian getaway.

Tucked away in downtown Montreal, the brick-lined garden courtyard features a large portrait on the wall and a classic red-and-white striped awning that sets the romantic scene. Even if you came just to love the pasta.

Inside the restaurant, it also feels like Italy, with its cozy golden lighting, wooden furniture, and wine-bottle shelves. The checkerboard trim and stripes in the interior decorating add simplicity and authentic charm.

Even the details of the interior of the Il Cortile Ristorante hint at a leisurely night out at golden hour under the Tuscan sun.

Outside, on the garden terrace, you are surrounded by plant-lined back balconies and fire escapes, an ivory-coloured statue, and colourful hanging flowers, which will truly transport you to a daydream or memory of somewhere in Italy.

And that's before you even take a bite. The authentic Italian food takes the experience to the next level.

For meaty antipasto, enjoy, among several options, bresaola, arugula and shaved parmesan, roasted veal with tuna mayonnaise sauce or filet mignon carpaccio.

For vegetable antipasto, discover their grilled vegetables and oil, endives and Caesar dressing or arugula, shaved parmesan and red wine vinaigrette.

Let's be real. If you've been daydreaming about Italy, you're probably at Il Cortile, at least in part, to discover and appreciate the primi piatti (first courses).

There are 12 fresh pasta and gnocchi dishes available, from pappardelle with wild mushrooms and spinach gnocchi with gorgonzola to shrimp fettuccini with tomato sauce and trenette with lamb ragu.

Experience the taste of the seaside with their spaghettini with clams and truffle oil, risotto with shrimp, spinach, and saffron sauce, or linguini seafood with white wine sauce.

Each of these dishes comes with your choice of antipasti.

As for second courses, find varied Italian protein dishes like veal shank and saffron risotto, chicken breast casserole, a few seafood options or filet mignon with barolo sauce and porcini mushrooms.

Il Cortile will immerse you in a Roman holiday right here in the city. From garden terrace and artwork to design and selection of pastas, you can keep your miles for next time.

Whether you share your spaghetti noodle with a loved one or enjoy aperitivos with colleagues or family, when you visit Il Cortile, you'll feel like you just stepped off the Vespa.

Il Cortile Ristorante

Price: 💸💸💸-💸💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1442, Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec

Why You Need To Go: This Montreal hidden gem truly feels like stepping out into a mini getaway in Italy. Enjoy your dinner under the flowers in the garden courtyard, appreciating the art and the authentic Italian food. If you need a Euro vacation and wish to be swept away under the Tuscan sun, Il Cortile Ristorante is the closest thing to Italy in the Montreal area.

Il Cortile Menu

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  • Courtney Edgar

    Contributing Writer

    Courtney Edgar (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She is a journalist, copywriter and UGC creator from Montreal. Her work's been published in HuffPost, Quebec City Tourism, Atlas Obscura, Destination Ontario, PopSugar, Our Homes Mag, and Ottawa Business Journal.

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