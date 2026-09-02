Canada's gas tax pause just got extended — Here's how much you'll save at the pump

The tax was set to come back this weekend. It won't be.

Person filling up at a Quebec gas station.

The government is set to announce an extension of the federal gas tax holiday.

Vladimir Bondarenco | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Just as Canadians were bracing for gas prices to tick back up after Labour Day, the government has changed course.

According to a new report from The Canadian Press, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is set to announce an extension of the federal gas tax holiday at a press conference in Ottawa today, keeping the tax break in place well past its original expiry date.

CBC reports that the pause will last "until early 2027."

Back in April, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government temporarily suspended the federal excise tax on gasoline, 10 cents per litre, along with a 4-cent-per-litre reduction on diesel, after the war in Iran sent global fuel prices spiking. That suspension was scheduled to end after Labour Day, which falls on September 7 this year. A government official has now confirmed to The Canadian Press that the tax won't be reimposed next week after all.

The extension comes as gas prices are climbing again, driven by intensifying conflict between the U.S. and Iran and continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil supply route.

With the extension in place, drivers will keep the same savings that have applied since April: 10 cents off every litre of regular gas, and 4 cents off every litre of diesel. For context, filling a 50-litre tank works out to roughly $5 in savings compared to what you'd pay without the tax suspension.

Not everyone thinks this goes far enough, though.

Conservatives have been pushing for something bigger, calling for the pause to be extended all the way to the end of the year, and for additional GST relief on top of it, which they estimate could bring fuel prices down by as much as 25 cents per litre combined.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford welcomed the extension in a social media statement, but went a step further, calling on the federal government to make the tax suspension permanent rather than treating it as a temporary measure tied to global events.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), the average price of gas in Canada sat at 172.9 cents per litre as of Wednesday morning.

From Your Site Articles
gas prices canadacanada newsgas prices montreal
News
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

This 2 km trail in Montreal takes you through moonlit gardens filled with glowing lanterns

It's the ultimate fall date night.

7 Subway locations in Quebec have been issued heavy health inspection fines in the past year

One Montreal location got a $5K fine.

Check your fridge: Over 40 common grocery items were recently recalled in Quebec

Some could get you seriously sick.

This new fall weather forecast reveals when Quebec could see its first snow of the season

Are we getting an early winter?

Local demand for Canadian-made food & household items is surging but stores can't keep up

Are you buying Canadian?

Élections Québec says it will send out voting information in French only

Élections Québec sending French information only

There were over 500 break-ins in Montreal in August — Here's where they're happening

Is your neighbourhood high-risk?

Liberals sweep trio of byelections in Chicoutimi, Toronto and Vancouver

Liberals sweep trio of byelections, add one seat

Trump contacted Apple to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America

Google Maps has already updated it.