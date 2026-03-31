This platform will pay you to post IG Stories in Montreal and here's how it works
As rent, groceries and going out get more expensive, every little bit counts.
Between $2,000 apartments, $100 grocery runs and $20 cocktails, living in Montreal isn't exactly cheap anymore. And for a lot of people, finding simple ways to make extra money is becoming a priority.
What if one of those ways was already part of your daily routine?
Whether it's a coffee from your go-to spot, a 5 à 7 during terrasse season or something random on the metro, posting a quick Story on Instagram is second nature for so many Montrealers. And now, there's a way to turn that habit into real money.
Over the past few years, Instagram Stories have become one of the most active spaces on social media. They're quick, unfiltered and feel more real than traditional posts.
Most of the time, what you see feels more like a recommendation from someone you know than an ad, and that's exactly what brands are looking for.
That's where Locals.tv comes in. The Canadian platform has introduced a feature that lets people earn money by sharing brand content directly to their Instagram Stories.
The goal is also to connect brands with people in their own cities, while keeping more of that money circulating locally, including right here in Montreal.
And you don't need to be an influencer to do it. Earnings are based on your audience demographics, not your follower count, which means even smaller accounts can get paid.
Here's how it works:
You browse available campaigns, pick one that fits your content, and share it to your Story. If it stays live for 24 hours, you get paid.
For a lot of people, this could be an easy way to bring in extra income without changing anything about what they already post.
At a time when everything feels more expensive in the city, getting paid for something you already do might actually make sense.
So the question is: Will you try it?