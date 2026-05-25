This Montreal cafe posed as LA on a Netflix movie and it's the cutest coffee stop
With its sunny patio and charming boho interior, it's clear why.
If you want to add a little whimsy to your morning coffee run, your brunch with pals, or your lunch plans, you can get a slice of LA in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood.
At Café Maman on Notre Dame, you can visit a Montreal café that was featured in a Netflix holiday movie as an LA café. In the film Single All The Way, a Christmas rom-com starring Jennifer Coolidge and Jennifer Robertson, the main character, Peter, visits a café set inside the charming Maman.
Peter makes a video call in the café's cute boho interior as he nibbles a treat.
Café Maman is known for its patisserie and treats at the café counter. From cheese croissants and pistachio chocolate bread to Martha Stewart's triple citrus bundt cake and Oprah's favourite cookie, there's something for everyone at the counter when you grab your coffee to go.
You can even find some vegan and gluten-free cakes and treats.
But what will certainly draw your attention is the shabby chic and south-of-France-inspired interior design with its semi-exposed brick peering out from under a white wall.
Distressed wood beams and rustic wood dining tables, lots of woven baskets hanging overhead with viney leaves dangling down, and floral design ceramic plates on display give the restaurant its indie LA café vibe.
Lovely floral-print tea canisters, mismatched woods across tables, bars, shelves, and beams, and dried flowers on display help set the scene.
You'll even find a quirky-cute white teacup holder that hangs from the wall like the skeleton of a lampshade with hooks to hang each cup by the coffee machines.
There are many breakfast options , and some you even get to design yourself.
For example, the Maman Breakfast Sandwich is composed of bourbon bacon jam, avocado and roasted tomatoes topped with a fried egg on cornmeal focaccia. You can also enjoy the avocado tartine with tomatoes, cilantro, onion, and lime on country bread.
The Pain Perdu (translates to lost bread) has espresso, mascarpone, brown butter, and honey-roasted pecans.
Meanwhile, the country-style granola parfait has Greek yogurt layered with almond butter granola and fruit compote.
Additionally, the ratatouille made with squash, eggplant, zucchini, and roasted tomatoes, served over potatoes, can come with two eggs and feta or without eggs.
And of course there is a build-your-own omelette which allows you to choose three ingredients between Parisian ham, herbed feta, comté cheese, red peppers and herbed tomatoes.
As for lunch items, don't be surprised if you find these sandwiches and salads beautiful.
The Truffle Croque Maman is a decadent sourdough sandwich with Parisian ham, comté cheese and truffle Béchamel.
And the Panini Caprese Daniella is on seeded sourdough, served with romesco sauce. It holds roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, prosciutto and basil aioli.
One gorgeous salad they offer is the Wilde, which is comprised of smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, greens and a soft-boiled egg.
Of course, Maman is a café, and you don't have to go all out on a meal. Sometimes you just want a little coffee or tea walk.
You'll find many cute drinks here. They offer another Martha Stewart collab with morello cherry purée, lime juice, elderflower syrup, muddled lime, soda water and fresh mint.
As well, you can get an almond croissant latte that blends almond with vanilla bean, French salt and a topping of toasted almonds.
Their chamomile tea latte with rose petals, matcha latte with sakura blossom powder and blueberry lavender iced matcha latte, are some other drinks to try.
It may not be LA, but it certainly feels like it at this Montreal café.
Café Maman
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French-inspired café, brunch and patisserie
Address: 1524, Notre Dame West, Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Not only was this café featured in a Netflix holiday rom-com movie, posing as an LA café, but it draws a great Montreal brunch crowd for its Southern-France inspired treats and boho decor. The restaurant has Martha Stewart collab desserts and sandwiches, as well as Oprah's favourite cookie. You'll find quick treats and whimsical drinks to go, gorgeous sandwiches, and hot meals that combine surprising ingredients with comfort-food staples, all with an emphasis on aesthetics.