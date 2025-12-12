Over 20 food items were recently recalled in Quebec & some could make you seriously sick
You might want to check your fridge and pantry...
Between salmonella contamination, plastic chunks, tartrate crystals and harmful bacteria, Quebecers have plenty of good reasons to sort through their fridge and pantry this month.
Over the past few weeks, the province's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have issued multiple recall notices for products sold in Quebec that could make you sick.
Among the recalled items are everyday essentials: juice, frozen potato bites, drinkable yogurt, tofu and even broccoli.
So, before you start making your next meal, you might want to take a minute to check what's in your kitchen, or at least skim through the following list.
Great Value grape juice
Great Value juice sold at Walmart.Walmart
The following drink has been under a nationwide recall as of December 11, 2025: Great Value 100% Grape Juice, sold in 1.82 L bottles at Walmart.
Some bottles may contain the presence of tartrate crystals — a foreign substance that can form naturally but shouldn't end up in the final product.
The affected lot has UPC 6 81131 71323 8 and codes CT89-01, with a best-before date of October 8, 2026.
Distributed nationwide, this juice was recalled by Refresco Canada Inc. as a precaution. Even if the bottle looks normal, it's strongly recommended not to consume the affected product.
If you have it at home, don't drink it — return it to the store for a refund or dispose of it safely.
McCain Tasti Taters
McCain Tasti TatersMcCain Tasti
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling two sizes of the popular McCain Tasti Taters crispy potato bites, sold across Canada, due to the possible presence of plastic pieces.
The recall, issued December 9, 2025, affects 800 g bags (UPC 0 55773 00079 5) and 1.8 kg bags (UPC 0 55773 00306 2), both identified by code F250226.
This foreign material poses a choking or injury risk if consumed. It's a Class 2 recall, initiated by McCain Foods Ltd.
The CFIA recommends not consuming the products — throw them out safely or return them to the point of purchase for a refund.
YOP drinkable yogurts
On November 22, the CFIA recalled over a dozen different YOP products due to possible presence of plastic pieces.
Whether you bought an individual 200 ml format or a multipack, check the product codes carefully. All yogurts with "Best before up to 2026JA12" inclusive are affected.
Here's the complete list of 13 recalled YOP yogurt flavours:
Individual formats (200 ml):
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Blueberry Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13027 3)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13029 7)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry Banana Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13019 8)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Birthday Cake Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13021 1)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Vanilla Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13026 6)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Banana Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13642 8)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Raspberry Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13028 0)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Peach Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13022 8)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Yuzu Mandarin Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13031 0)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Tropical Fruit Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13025 9)
- YOP Mermaid Drinkable Yogurt Blackberry and Star Fruit Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13499 8)
- YOP Lactose Free Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry Raspberry Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13173 7)
- YOP Lactose Free Drinkable Yogurt Mango Flavour (UPC 0 56920 13172 0)
Multipacks:
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Variety Pack - Strawberry, Vanilla and Strawberry Banana (15 x 200 ml, UPC 0 56920 12011 3)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry (6 x 200 ml, UPC 0 56920 13036 5)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry Banana (6 x 200 ml, UPC 0 56920 13183 6)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Variety Pack - Strawberry Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry and Raspberry (12 x 200 ml, UPC 0 56920 13034 1)
- YOP Drinkable Yogurt Strawberry and Vanilla (12 x 200 ml, UPC 0 56920 13502 5)
If you have these dairy products at home, absolutely do not consume them. Return them to the store for a refund or throw them out safely.
Broccoli florets
A bag of Fresh Market broccoli floretsRecalls Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is sounding the alarm on a batch of Mon Marché Fraîcheur broccoli florets. The brand sold at stores including Walmart, could be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.
The recall, updated November 28, 2025, affects several Eastern provinces: Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The affected product? A 907 g bag of broccoli florets, identified by UPC 6 27735 27054 8, Lot #25318 and "Best before: 2025 NO 26."
Salmonella bacteria generally leaves no visible trace — no suspicious colour, no abnormal smell. Yet it can cause serious gastrointestinal problems. Fever, headaches, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea are common symptoms.
Young children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems face increased risk of complications, sometimes serious, like severe arthritis that can persist long-term.
Aoun tahineh
Aoun tahinehRecalls Canada
Those fond of homemade hummus and Middle Eastern cooking should listen up.
Aoun brand tahineh has been recalled in Quebec and Ontario since November 26, 2025, as these products could be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.
Two formats are affected: 400 g and 800 g jars, both bearing lot code "2026 DE 09 0512L/THA."
Even if your tahineh shows no visible alteration or suspicious smell, it can still make you sick. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include fever, headaches, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Young children, pregnant women, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems risk serious infections.
Throw out these products or return them to the point of purchase immediately.
Ledou firm tofu
A bag of Ledou tofuMAPAQ
A batch of Ledou brand firm tofu, prepared and distributed by Produit alimentaire Qc. Meng inc., has been under a formal "do not consume" notice since November 21, 2025.
The affected product, a 500 g package bearing the date "Best before: 13DEC2025," could be contaminated with Bacillus cereus bacteria, responsible for two distinct forms of food poisoning.
This bacteria can cause:
- An emetic form, characterized by nausea and vomiting occurring between 30 minutes and 6 hours after consumption.
- A diarrheal form, appearing 8 to 16 hours later and potentially causing diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and sometimes vomiting.
- No change in appearance, texture or smell can detect the contamination. In other words: even if your tofu seems perfectly normal, it can still make you sick.
If you have it in your home, don't eat it, even in small amounts. Return it to the store where you bought it for a refund, or throw it out safely.
Ledou tofu sheets
Tofu sheets made by LedouMAPAQ
The Ledou brand returns to the list with another problematic product: tofu sheets sold in 300 g format, which have been recalled since November 14, 2025.
This time, it's for the potential presence of generic E. coli bacteria (non-pathogenic serotype). The affected lot has UPC 6 27987 42942 8 and best before date "03DEC2025."
These tofu sheets, packaged in sealed plastic bags and sold refrigerated, were offered for sale in several establishments in the Montreal region.
Symptoms of E. coli infection include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Even if your product seems perfectly normal, don't consume it.
Return it to the store for a refund or throw it out immediately.
Pistachios and pistachio products
A national outbreak of salmonella has been traced back to contaminated pistachios distributed in several establishments across Canada over the past few months. As of the last public health update in October, at least 155 infection cases had been confirmed, including 77 in Quebec.
In the province, many pistachio-based products have been pulled from the market as a precaution. About 220 products are affected by the recall so far.
Even without visible signs of alteration or unusual smell, consuming these pistachios can be dangerous to your health. Salmonella can cause various symptoms: fever, headaches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea, sometimes with blood. These symptoms usually occur between 6 and 72 hours after ingestion and generally persist for 3 to 7 days. For vulnerable populations, including young children, pregnant women, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems, the infection can take a serious form, potentially fatal, and cause lasting complications like disabling arthritis.
You can find the complete list here, updated December 11, 2025.
This article is adapted from "31 aliments font l'objet d'un rappel au Québec dont plusieurs vendus chez Walmart" which was published on Narcity.