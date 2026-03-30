GST/HST Credit payments for April are coming this week – Here's how much you could get
Keep an eye on your bank account.
Thursday is a payday for a lot of Canadians, even if it's not your regular one.
The Canada Revenue Agency is sending out the next round of GST/HST Credit payments this week — the second installment of the year for those receiving the quarterly benefit. If you're eligible and have your direct deposit set up, the money will land in your account without you having to do a thing.
What is the GST/HST Credit and do you need to apply?
The GST/HST Credit is a tax-free benefit meant to help low- and modest-income Canadians offset the sales taxes they pay throughout the year. There's no application process for most people — the CRA automatically determines your eligibility when it assesses your annual tax return. File your taxes, and the agency does the rest.
The one exception is new residents of Canada, who may need to fill out Form RC151 before they've filed their first return.
How much could you get?
The January and April payments are both calculated using your 2024 adjusted family net income. Across the full payment period running from July 2025 through June 2026, eligible Canadians can receive up to:
- $533 for single individuals
- $698 for married or common-law couples
- $184 for each child under 19
That works out to roughly $133 per quarter for a single person, or about $174 for a couple. If your entitlement comes out to less than $50 per quarter, you won't get four separate deposits — the CRA will issue the full annual amount in one lump sum each July instead.
Do you qualify?
Eligibility is based on your residency status, age (19 or older in most cases), and 2024 family net income. The income cutoffs for the current payment period are:
Single, no children: under $56,181 Single parent, one child: under $63,161 Married/common-law, no children: under $59,481 Married/common-law, four or more children: under $74,201
Higher incomes can still qualify depending on household size, so it's worth checking the CRA's GST/HST credit payments chart if you're on the edge.
When are the remaining 2026 payments?
Two more are coming after April:
- July 3, 2026 (will be recalculated using your 2025 tax return)
- October 5, 2026
The July recalculation is worth keeping in mind — if your income went up in 2025, your payments could decrease starting then. If it went down, you may see a bump.
A few things that can affect your payment
Beyond income, the CRA can adjust your GST/HST Credit if your marital status changes, a child in your care turns 19, you enter or exit a shared custody arrangement, or a reassessment of your tax return changes your adjusted family net income. Keeping your personal information current with the CRA helps avoid any interruptions.
If you don't see the payment in your account on April 2, the CRA recommends checking your CRA My Account first and waiting 10 business days before calling them directly.
For more details about the GST/HST Credit, visit the Canada Revenue Agency's website.