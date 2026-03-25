8 provincial and federal benefits Quebecers can get money from this April
Some residents can expect multiple deposits over the next few weeks.
April brings another round of government benefit payments for eligible Quebecers, and this month there are eight on the calendar — including a quarterly GST/HST credit deposit.
Whether you're retired, raising kids, or dealing with rising housing or health care costs, there are payments scheduled this month from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Revenu Québec, and Retraite Québec that you may be entitled to.
Most of these benefits are calculated based on your most recent tax return, so if you haven't filed your 2025 taxes yet, now is a good time to get on that. Missing or delaying your return can hold up payments you'd otherwise be entitled to. If you're still receiving cheques in the mail, switching to direct deposit gets your money to you faster.
Here's what eligible Quebecers can expect in April 2026.
Old Age Security (OAS)
Old Age Security is a federal monthly pension for Canadians aged 65 and older who meet residency requirements. Eligibility is based on age and years of Canadian residency (no work history or contributions required).
Maximum monthly amounts for April 2026:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $742.31, if your 2024 net income is under $148,451
- Ages 75 and over: up to $816.54, if your 2024 net income is under $154,196
Seniors 75 and older receive a permanent 10% boost to their base OAS amount.
Payment date: April 28
Quebec Pension Plan (QPP / RRQ)
The Quebec Pension Plan pays retirement income to people who contributed while working in Quebec. You can start collecting as early as 60 at a reduced rate, or wait until 72 to maximize your monthly amount.
Maximum monthly amounts based on when you start:
At 60 (64% of the maximum): $964.90 At 65 (100% of the maximum): $1,507.65 At 72 (158.8% of the maximum): $2,394.15
Your actual payment depends on your earnings history and total contributions.
Payment date: April 30
Canada Child Benefit (CCB)
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment for families with children under 18. The amount you receive depends on household income, number of children, and their ages.
For the current benefit year (July 2025 to June 2026), families with an adjusted net income under $37,487 can receive the maximum:
- Children under 6: up to $7,997 per year ($666.41 per month)
- Children aged 6 to 17: up to $6,748 per year ($562.33 per month)
Families with a child who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit may also receive the Child Disability Benefit alongside their CCB deposit.
Payment date: April 20
GST/HST Credit
The GST/HST credit is a quarterly tax-free payment from the CRA designed to offset the sales tax burden for low- and moderate-income households. It only lands four times a year, making April one of the months worth watching for.
The April payment is scheduled for April 2, 2026 — earlier than the usual 5th-of-the-month schedule, since April 5 falls on a weekend. Payments are based on your adjusted family net income from your 2024 and 2025 tax returns.
If your payment doesn't arrive, the CRA advises waiting 10 working days before getting in touch with them.
Payment date: April 2, 2026
Canada Disability Benefit (CDB)
The Canada Disability Benefit provides monthly support to adults between 18 and 64 with an approved Disability Tax Credit. To be eligible, you need to have filed a 2024 tax return and be a legal resident of Canada.
Maximum benefit: $2,400 per year ($200 per month), indexed to inflation Full benefit available to single individuals earning under $33,000, or couples earning under $46,500
A portion of employment income is excluded from the calculation ($10,000 for individuals and $14,000 for couples), and the benefit decreases gradually as income rises above those thresholds.
Payment date: April 16
Child Care Expense Tax Credit
This refundable provincial tax credit helps families recover some of what they spent on child care during the year. The credit rate runs from 67% to 78%, with lower-income households receiving the higher end of that range.
For the 2025 taxation year, eligible expenses are capped at:
- $12,275 for a child under 7
- $6,180 for a child aged 7 to under 16, or a child with an impairment
- $16,800 for a child with a severe and prolonged mental or physical impairment
One thing worth noting: starting with the 2026 taxation year, the eligible age drops from 16 to 14 for most children. Kids with disabilities remain eligible regardless of age. Families can also opt into advance monthly payments rather than waiting for tax season.
Payment timing: Usually issued on the 20th of the month
Shelter Allowance Program (Allocation-logement)
If rent is eating up a significant chunk of your monthly income, this provincial program could help. It's aimed at renters who are 50 and older and living alone, or single-parent families with at least one dependent child.
Income limits to qualify:
- $22,900 for individuals aged 50+
- $39,500 for single parents with one or two children
- $45,500 for families with three or more children
Monthly assistance ranges from $100 to $170, depending on what share of your income goes toward rent. In some cases, payments can be issued retroactively.
Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)
The Canadian Dental Care Plan covers eligible households with annual incomes under $90,000 for a range of dental expenses. There's no set payment date — reimbursements are processed on a rolling basis as claims come in.
How much you get back depends on your eligible expenses, the plan's fee schedule, and your adjusted family net income. If you're newly eligible, you should have received a letter with a personalized application code.