Tim Hortons just launched a full Harry Potter menu with merch & magic cups that change colour
A trip to London is also up for grabs.
Looking to make your morning coffee run a little more... magical?
Starting August 12, Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada are rolling out a full Harry Potter-themed lineup, timed to the Back to Hogwarts season and the franchise's 25th anniversary. It's Tim Hortons' first officially licensed Harry Potter collaboration in Canada, and it goes well beyond a single seasonal drink.
House pride in donut form
Four new seasonal donuts coming to the chain. Tim Hortons
Tims will introduce a set of four new donuts, one for each Hogwarts house: a Strawberry Cheesecake Donut for Gryffindor, a Chocolate Pistachio Donut for Slytherin, a Blueberry Donut for Ravenclaw, and a Lemon Meringue Donut for Hufflepuff. There's also a Golden Snitch Caramel Timbit, which can be ordered in its own limited-edition Golden Snitch Timbits holder.
Drinks that reveal a Patronus when they're cold
Seasonal Quenchers coming to Tim Hortons next month. Tim Hortons
The drink are where the magic happens.
Ordering a Patronus Sparkling Quencher or a Forbidden Forest Iced Tea Quencher gets you a limited-edition cup that reveals a trail of Patronuses once it's filled with the cold drink. The Patronus Sparkling Quencher can be customized with lemonade, a protein dairy beverage, or served frozen, while the Forbidden Forest Iced Tea Quencher will be available anywhere Tims serves fountain beverages.
Quidditch merch
A limited-edition Golden Snitch Timbits holder.Tim Hortons
There's also a Golden Snitch Caramel Timbit. It can be ordered in its own limited-edition Golden Snitch Timbits holder, so fans of the sport within the books can grab a literal handful of them.
Beyond the Golden Snitch Timbits holder, there's a colour-changing Stir Wand that turns blue when it touches a cold drink, meant to mimic a Patronus Charm. Participating locations will also carry gift cards in a limited-edition "25 Years of Magic" design, and select items will come in limited-edition packaging, including donut boxes and cold cup designs, packed with small details for anyone paying close attention.
A trivia night and a shot at a trip to London
On August 28, participating Tims locations will host a Harry Potter Trivia Night, marking both the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film and the start of the Back to Hogwarts season. A list of participating restaurants is expected in the coming weeks.
There's also a contest running from August 17 to September 6. Anyone who places an order and scans for Tims Rewards, whether through the app or on TimShop.ca, gets entered for a chance to win one of two grand prizes: a Harry Potter VIP experience for two in London, England.
"Harry Potter has been a beloved part of so many of our guests' lives for decades and we couldn't be more excited for Canadians to discover the wizarding world at Tims restaurants," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, in a press release.
Everything is available while supplies last at participating locations starting August 12.
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