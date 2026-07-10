Montreal is getting a massive Harry Potter show with thousands of drones and iconic film music
It uses 1,200 illuminated drones to recreate characters and famous moments from the franchise.
Montreal is having a bit of a wizarding year.
Back in March, Place Bonaventure became the first place in Canada to host Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, the wand-driven immersive experience. Now the Old Port is getting in on it too, with a completely different kind of Potter event lighting up the night sky this September.
DroneArt Show: Harry Potter is coming to Jacques-Cartier Pier on September 18 and 19, 2026, as part of an international tour marking 25 years since the first film's release. It uses 1,200 illuminated drones to recreate characters and famous moments from the series, all set to the music you already know by heart.
It's only here two nights, so this isn't one for fans of the franchise to sit on.
Here's how it works. Once it gets dark, the 1,200 drones move in sync high above the pier, turning iconic scenes into glowing shapes across the sky, while a live electric violinist plays over the films' soundtrack. Every guest gets an LED wristband that lights up throughout the show, so the crowd on the ground becomes part of the display too.
The show runs about 60 minutes with an intermission, starting at 7:45 p.m., with doors at 5:45 p.m. Organizers encourage people to come early, both because late entry may not be permitted and because there's a full pre-show setup, with themed food and drinks (Butterbeer included at select spots) plus a merch stand selling wands, scarves and collectibles.
The nighttime event is open to all ages, kids under three get in free, and the venue is ADA accessible.
As for tickets, they're on sale now. General admission for ages 12 and up in Zone A starts at $78.90 for the Friday show and $84.90 for Saturday, plus a booking fee. Kids 3 to 11 run $52.90 to $58.90, and there are group rates for parties of eight or more. Optional add-ons at checkout include a light-up Harry or Hermione wand, a hat-and-scarf set, priority entry and on-site parking.
With limited tickets for each night, local Potterheads will probably move quickly on these.
DroneArt Show: Harry Potter
Price: From $78.90 (Zone A general admission)
When: September 18 and 19, 2026, show starts 7:45 p.m., doors at 5:45 p.m.
Address: Jacques-Cartier Pier, Old Port of Montreal
Why You Need To Go: It's a first-of-its-kind open-air drone spectacle, with 1,200 synchronized drones, a live violinist and the Harry Potter soundtrack.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.