Montreal weather: We could get hit with violent winds (and maybe hail) later today

It's going to be a gloomy week.

Someone on a bicycle looks out at the Montreal skyline as a storm approaches.
The Montreal skyline, as a storm approaches.
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Summer heat is back in Montreal today, and it's bringing some rough weather with it.

According to a new report from MétéoMédia, conditions across southern Quebec are lining up for severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and small hail all possible.

After a brief cooldown last week, heat and humidity have moved back into the region, and a surface trough passing through today is expected to be the final piece needed to trigger storms. Greater Montreal is one of the areas most at risk, along with Témiscamingue, southern Abitibi, the Laurentides, Lanaudière, the Outaouais, Centre-du-Québec, the Mauricie, the Capitale-Nationale, and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. Storms are also possible in Estrie, the Beauce, the Bas-Saint-Laurent, the Haute-Côte-Nord, and the rest of Abitibi, though those should be less intense.

Power outages are a real possibility too. Gusty winds can knock branches into nearby power lines, so it's worth charging your phone now and bringing in anything loose on your patio, like umbrellas, before the afternoon hits.

As for the heat, today should feel like a typical late-July day almost everywhere. Montreal, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, and Quebec City are all expected to reach 28°C. It'll be a bit cooler in Val-d'Or, Mont-Laurier, Saguenay, and Gaspé, around 24 to 25°C, and cooler still in Rimouski (21°C) and Sept-Îles (18°C). With the humidity factored in, the humidex could climb as high as 35 this afternoon across southern Quebec, right as the storms roll through.

Unfortunately, the rest of the week isn't much better. Tuesday brings more of the same: a mix of sun and cloud, a 60% chance of showers, and another thunderstorm risk in the afternoon, with a high of 27°C. Wednesday cools off a bit with showers and a high of 25°C, and Thursday is the coolest day of the stretch, with rain and a high of just 21°C.

The good news is things clear up by Friday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27°C. The weekend is a mixed bag, with a 30% chance of showers Saturday and a better chance of showers rolling back in by Sunday.

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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