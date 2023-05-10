Here's What Canada's New Passport Looks Like & The Hidden Features Within (VIDEO)
The federal government has released a first look at Canada's new passport, featuring a new cover, new artwork and "state-of-the-art security features," including a thick driver's-license-like page with laser-engraved personal information.
It's also the first travel document among Commonwealth countries to include a mention of King Charles III, the government says.
"The new Canadian passport is more than a travel document; it is a representation of our national identity and values," Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser said in a press release. "It is a reminder of the beauty and diversity of Canada, and it reflects the country's commitment to welcoming people from all around the world."
Among the new artwork is the image of a maple leaf on the passport cover and silhouettes of other Canadian flora and fauna. There is a particular emphasis on youth and recreation. Four of the images show children at play, each in a different season. Two others show bear cubs.
Finer details include tactile engraving, colour shifting and temperature-sensitive ink, holograms and latent images. The video below details all of the hidden design and security details.
Announcing the new Canadian passport design!www.youtube.com
The government plans to start sending out the passport this summer. It will replace the current 10-year-old design.
“The Canadian passport is a fundamental document of citizenship, recognized around the world," Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould added in the release. "The Government is committed to ensuring passport services are quick, efficient and modern. We are working hard to give Canadians a seamless experience, from the moment they apply until the moment the passport arrives in their hands."