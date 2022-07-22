The Canadian Passport Has Been Ranked The 8th Most Powerful In The World
With visa-free access to 185 countries!
A new ranking of the best passports to have across the world put the Canadian passport in the global top ten.
The Henley Passport Index, from migration consultancy firm Henley & Partners, is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
The ranking examined a total of 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. But what exactly makes a passport from one country better than another?
Well, the Henley Passport Index identifies the number of countries to which each passport enables visa-free travel, with the top passport enabling access to 193 countries, and the least favourable passport granting access to only 27.
Which passport landed in that top spot? Japan's.
Singapore and South Korea tied in second with passports that grant visa-free access to 192 countries.
Now, what about Canada? The True North landed in eighth with a passport that bestows its holders with visa-free access to 183 countries.
Canada tied with Australia, the Czech Republic, Greece and Malta.
Despite Canada's decent standing, the passport has landed higher in the past. In the last Henley Passport Index, the Canadian passport was the seventh most powerful globally, with visa-free access to 185 countries.
The United States passport now holds the seventh spot alongside Norway, Switzerland, New Zealand and Belgium.
At the very bottom of the Index are Syria, Iraq, and, in last place, Afghanistan.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.