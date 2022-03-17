Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
inflation canada

Inflation In Canada Has Skyrocketed — Here's Which Products Are Costing More

From the grocery store to the gas pump, Canadians are feeling it right now. 💸

Grocery store aisle.

Grocery store aisle.

Grandmaisonc | Dreamstime

In February, consumer goods saw the biggest overall year-over-year price jump in more than 30 years, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada. Higher costs for gas, food and housing drove the 5.7% inflation in Canada, the federal agency said.

The steep price for gas is top of mind nationwide. StatsCan said Canadians paid 32.3% more for gas in February 2022 than they did 12 months prior, a jump spurred in part by conflict in Europe and the Middle East.

If we take gasoline out of the equation, inflation in February 2022 would have been just 4.7%.

Grocery store food prices were up 7.4% — the biggest year-over-year increase in almost 13 years — due to higher costs for production and transportation, according to the Index.

The prices of meat, dairy and bread were all up in February, by 11.7%, 6.9%, and 3.7% since February 2021, respectively. Though Statistics Canada notes that in the case of bread, price growth slowed compared to January.

The Index summary also notes that Canadians saw the cost of shelter increase by 6.6%, the "fastest pace since 1983." "Owned accommodation" prices were up 6.2% and rental prices were up 4.2% nationwide in February.

Appliances were more expensive, too, by 7.8% overall. Prices for cooking appliances increased by 9.4%, refrigerators and freezers by 15.6%, and dishwashers by 9.1%, Statistics Canada said.

In Quebec, politicians are debating how best to offset inflation. The Quebec Liberal Party has called for a suspension of the sales tax on Hydro-Québec bills and some small basic necessities, such as toothbrushes.

Premier François Legault has promised the government will put "more money" in Quebecers' "wallets" with the next provincial budget but hasn't specified how that will happen.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...