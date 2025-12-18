Montreal Airport just issued crucial advice for holiday travellers this year
Major construction is changing how you'll need to prepare for your trip.
The holidays are here, and if you're flying out of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) over the next few days and weeks, there's some important info you should know before packing your bags.
This year is different from previous holiday seasons since YUL is in the middle of major construction projects, which means some big changes to how the airport operates — especially when it comes to parking.
The multi-level parking facility and P5 EconoParc have permanently closed, so there are way fewer parking spots available than usual. During what's already the busiest travel period of the year, this could be a real problem if you're not prepared.
As a result, Aéroports de Montréal is urging everyone to plan ahead, arrive early, and consider alternatives to driving if possible.
Here's what else air travel experts suggest doing to avoid getting stuck in holiday travel chaos:
Before you head out
Check everything twice
Start by confirming your flight status online or directly with your airline. Things can change quickly during the holidays, and the last thing you want is to show up for a flight that's been delayed or rescheduled.
If you're planning to drive and leave your car at the airport, you absolutely need to reserve your parking spot in advance. With the permanent closures, availability is limited, and there's a real chance you could arrive to find zero parking available. Check the current lot occupancy online before you leave, and if you haven't booked a spot, strongly consider taking public transit, a taxi, or getting dropped off instead.
Before hitting the road, use the YUL Transit Planner to map out your route and check Quebec 511 for traffic conditions. A little planning goes a long way during the holiday rush.
Pack smart
When you're packing your carry-on, remember that wrapped presents need to go in your checked luggage. Security might need to unwrap them, which kind of ruins the surprise. Also, double-check your airline's rules for carry-on size and checked baggage weight limits — you don't want any expensive surprises at the counter.
When you get to the airport
Arrive three hours early — seriously
This may seem excessive, but YUL is asking all passengers to show up at least three hours before their departure time, no matter where they're flying. The construction, combined with holiday crowds, means everything takes longer.
As soon as you've checked in, head straight to security (that pre-flight cocktail can wait).
Use the Express drop-off zones
If someone's driving you, skip the main terminal drop-off. The Express drop-off areas near P4 and P10 parking are free, open 24/7, and way less chaotic. They're connected to the terminal by a quick shuttle that takes about five minutes. This helps you avoid the traffic nightmare at the main entrance.
Speed things up with tech
YUL offers a few free tools that can save you serious time:
- Mobile Passport Control (U.S. flights): Submit your passport info and customs declaration ahead of time for priority line access
- YUL Express: Book a specific security checkpoint time slot and get priority line access for any flight
- Enhanced Passenger Processing (U.S. citizens only): Use facial recognition for faster border processing when returning to the U.S.
When you're coming back home
Use ArriveCAN
Complete your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours before you land in Canada. It cuts down your processing time at border control significantly.
Pay for parking before you leave
If you want to save yourself the headache of waiting in line to pay, you can pay online from your phone 15 minutes before leaving the airport — just scan the QR code on your parking ticket.
If you're picking someone up
Wait in CellParc
Don't circle the airport or sit in arrivals burning gas. The CellParc holding lot is free for up to two hours. Wait there until your passenger confirms they've landed and grabbed their bags, then head to the pickup area.
The Express drop-off near P4 also works as a pickup spot and helps you avoid the chaos at the main terminal.
Coordinate a meeting point
YUL has five designated loading zones (A, B, C, D, and E). Pick one ahead of time and have your passenger meet you there instead of trying to find each other in the madness.
Need help?
If you're lost or confused when you arrive, look for YUL's red-jacketed ambassadors who can point you in the right direction. You can also chat with the YUL Satisfaction team in real-time through the YULChat service on their website.
All in all, it's best to just give yourself extra time, plan ahead, and you'll get through the holiday travel season without losing your mind.
Safe travels, Montreal!