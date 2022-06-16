Gas Prices In Montreal Will Fall Another Few Cents By Friday
It averages to a 10-cent drop over 10 days.
Gas prices in Montreal got a second downward nudge of the week on Thursday, dropping 1 cent to an average $2.15 per litre of unleaded. Experts predict that costs will fall a further 3 cents by Friday.
Price monitor site Gas Wizard shows that petrol prices in Montreal have fallen steadily over the past 10 days — an unusual trend amid Quebec's surging inflation rate and a global gas shortage. Since June 6, when the average price per litre of regular sat at $2.23, costs have tumbled just over 10 cents.
Several Montreal gas stations are offering prices well under the lowered average, according to cheap fuel aggregator Gas Buddy. The Harnois in Kahnawake has unleaded at $2.08 per litre, while the Anjou Costco is already selling at tomorrow's predicted $2.12 per litre rate.
\u201cMORE GOOD NEWS YOU COULD USE:\n\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After dropping a cent Thursday, #GASPRICES to fall 3 cts to 203.9 at most #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #LdnOnt #HamOnt #Kitchener #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor & gasbars across S #Ont & #Montreal where prices fall to 212.9 \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGqQxW\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1655336327
Other major Canadian cities are also seeing their gas rates sink. Toronto has seen a similar 10-cent dip over the past week and a half, going from Montreal's current $2.14 per litre, to a predicted $2.03 by Friday. Even Vancouver, which has the highest rates in the country, has dropped from $2.36 per litre of unleaded to $2.25 in the same time span.
Despite the good news for motorists, CAA-Québec advises not filling up your tank just yet, indicating that the average pump price on Thursday is higher than the realistic price.