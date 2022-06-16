Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
gas prices

Gas Prices In Montreal Will Fall Another Few Cents By Friday

It averages to a 10-cent drop over 10 days.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A person walks past a Petro-Canada gas station.

A person walks past a Petro-Canada gas station.

@w.princetagram | Instagram

Gas prices in Montreal got a second downward nudge of the week on Thursday, dropping 1 cent to an average $2.15 per litre of unleaded. Experts predict that costs will fall a further 3 cents by Friday.

Price monitor site Gas Wizard shows that petrol prices in Montreal have fallen steadily over the past 10 days — an unusual trend amid Quebec's surging inflation rate and a global gas shortage. Since June 6, when the average price per litre of regular sat at $2.23, costs have tumbled just over 10 cents.

Several Montreal gas stations are offering prices well under the lowered average, according to cheap fuel aggregator Gas Buddy. The Harnois in Kahnawake has unleaded at $2.08 per litre, while the Anjou Costco is already selling at tomorrow's predicted $2.12 per litre rate.

Other major Canadian cities are also seeing their gas rates sink. Toronto has seen a similar 10-cent dip over the past week and a half, going from Montreal's current $2.14 per litre, to a predicted $2.03 by Friday. Even Vancouver, which has the highest rates in the country, has dropped from $2.36 per litre of unleaded to $2.25 in the same time span.

Despite the good news for motorists, CAA-Québec advises not filling up your tank just yet, indicating that the average pump price on Thursday is higher than the realistic price.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...