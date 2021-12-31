Jean-Marc Vallée's Family Released A Statement On His Death & The Cause Is Largely Unknown
The famous Quebec filmmaker was recently found dead at a chalet.
About a week after acclaimed Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, 58, was found dead at a chalet in Berthier-sur-Mer (Chaudière-Appalaches), his family has released an official statement. Despite media reports that Vallée's death was likely due to a heart attack, the family and coroner still aren't sure exactly what caused it.
According to a press release issued on Friday, the preliminary coroner's report "could not establish an exact cause for the sudden death," which occurred on December 25.
However, it says the coroner has ruled out "intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease" and "further in-depth analyses are underway."
"Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest," said his sons, Alex and Emile, in a statement.
"He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft."
The Vallée family — including Alex, Emile and their mother — also thanked the public for the "outpouring of support" they have received but asked everyone to respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their father and husband.
Vallée, who was born in Montreal, is known for, among others, the 2005 film C.R.A.Z.Y., the Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club and the Emmy-winning television show Big Little Lies.
More information and the details of a celebration of life ceremony will be released at a later date, the release says.
"As Jean-Marc would say: 'Cut, print, thank you, bye!'" concludes the press release.
