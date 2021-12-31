Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
People

Jean-Marc Vallée's Family Released A Statement On His Death & The Cause Is Largely Unknown

The famous Quebec filmmaker was recently found dead at a chalet.

Jean-Marc Vallée's Family Released A Statement On His Death & The Cause Is Largely Unknown
Featureflash | Dreamstime, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP via CNW Group/Agence 180deux

About a week after acclaimed Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, 58, was found dead at a chalet in Berthier-sur-Mer (Chaudière-Appalaches), his family has released an official statement. Despite media reports that Vallée's death was likely due to a heart attack, the family and coroner still aren't sure exactly what caused it.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the preliminary coroner's report "could not establish an exact cause for the sudden death," which occurred on December 25.

However, it says the coroner has ruled out "intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease" and "further in-depth analyses are underway."

"Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest," said his sons, Alex and Emile, in a statement.

"He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft."

The Vallée family — including Alex, Emile and their mother — also thanked the public for the "outpouring of support" they have received but asked everyone to respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their father and husband.

Vallée, who was born in Montreal, is known for, among others, the 2005 film C.R.A.Z.Y., the Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club and the Emmy-winning television show Big Little Lies.

More information and the details of a celebration of life ceremony will be released at a later date, the release says.

"As Jean-Marc would say: 'Cut, print, thank you, bye!'" concludes the press release.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Montrealers To Look Out For At The Oscars

Montreal has taken over pretty much every category.

Cover photo cred - Trodel

This year, Montrealers are making a big splash at the 86th Academy Awards (AKA, the Oscars) on March 2nd. Nominated for awards such as Best Picture, Best Original Score and everything in between, our local creative geniuses are making us proud!

Keep Reading Show less