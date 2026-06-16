Quebec labour laws explained: What employers CAN and CAN'T ask you to do at work
Know your rights!
Montrealers punch the clock in one of the most worker-friendly provinces in Canada, but it doesn't mean Quebec's labour rules are always respected.
Whether you're a barista in the Plateau or an office worker downtown, knowing your rights helps you push back when things get sketchy at your job.
From the CNESST to the Quebec Charter of Human Rights, here's a clear breakdown of what bosses can and can't demand from employees.
Hiring and interview questions
Employers can ask about your experience, availability, and skills that match the job. They can't dig into your personal life on grounds protected by the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.
Prohibited questions include: Are you pregnant or planning kids? What's your religion? Are you on medication? How old are you exactly? Questions about sexual orientation, ethnic origin, or disability usually cross the line too.
Exceptions exist only if the info directly relates to a genuine job requirement (like a security clearance for certain roles) or an affirmative action program. Otherwise, you don't have to answer, and they can't penalize you for it.
Check the rules here: CDPDJ - Rights at Work
Tasks and job duties
Your boss has the right to manage and assign work that fits your role. You generally have to follow lawful, reasonable instructions. But they can't force you into illegal or unsafe stuff. You can refuse work if it puts your health or safety at risk. The Act respecting occupational health and safety backs you up, and the CNESST has your back on complaints.
Employers also can't make you do tasks that are way outside your job description without fair notice or compensation, especially if it leads to overtime.
More on this: CNESST Labour Standards Guide (PDF)
Hours, overtime, and scheduling
Quebec sticks to a 40-hour standard workweek for most folks. Anything over that usually means time-and-a-half pay. Employers can ask you to work more, but you have the right to refuse overtime in many cases (like over 50 hours a week or last-minute demands without proper notice).
They can't punish you for saying no when it's reasonable. You also get daily and weekly rest periods (usually 11 hours off between shifts and a full 32 consecutive hours off per week in most setups).
Schedule changes need decent heads-up, and certain last-minute shifts can be refused.
Full details: CNESST - Hours of Work
Leave and time off
Quebec offers solid protections for life outside work. Employers must give unpaid leaves for things like family responsibilities, illness, or parental reasons, and they can't fire or demote you for taking them.
For short sick absences (up to three days in many cases), they often can't demand a doctor's note right away. Longer absences might require proof, but it has limits. Maternity, paternity, and parental leaves are protected federally and provincially. Recent updates even cover leaves tied to public health orders or disasters. Bosses have to reinstate you to your old role (or equivalent) afterward.
Read the official breakdown: Éducaloi - Workplace Protections
Wages, deductions, and benefits
Quebec recently got a minimum wage bump. That dollar amount is the law, with no exceptions for "training" or side gigs that fall under employment.
Tips and commissions have their own rules, but your total pay can't dip below the floor. Employers can't dock your pay for things like broken equipment, cash shortages, or uniforms (they often have to provide those for free). Deductions need your written consent for specific reasons. They also can't treat part-timers or new hires worse on pay and benefits for doing the same work as others in the same spot.
Official source: LegisQuébec - Act respecting labour standards.
Harassment, discrimination, and termination
No psychological harassment is allowed. Employers must prevent it and act fast when it happens. Discrimination on those 14 Charter grounds (race, sex, religion, etc.) is illegal at every stage.
For firing: They need just cause or proper notice/severance. You can't get let go for exercising your rights (like filing a CNESST complaint).
Key resource: CNESST - Psychological Harassment
Health and safety: Your right to say no
You can refuse dangerous work without fear of reprisal. Employers must provide a safe environment, training, and equipment. This covers everything from slippery floors in a restaurant to ergonomic setups for office workers.
Full guide: Act respecting occupational health and safety
What happens if rules get broken?
You can file a complaint with the CNESST. It's free, and they're guaranteed to investigate. Time limits apply (usually one year for most money claims), so don't sit on it.
Many issues get resolved without going full formal, but the commission can order back pay, reinstatement, or damages.
Start here: CNESST Complaints