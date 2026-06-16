Canadian parents can get over $650 per child from CCB this week — and even more next month
June's payment is on its way.
Canadian parents have a deposit coming this week, and it's the last one before benefit amounts go up.
June's Canada Child Benefit payment lands on Friday, June 19, right on schedule. For a lot of families, it's a reliable part of the monthly budget, going toward groceries, daycare, school costs or whatever the household needs most.
And while this month's deposit follows the same amounts that have been in place all year, July is bringing a bump, so it's worth knowing what to expect on both fronts.
Here's a breakdown of what's coming this week and what's changing next month.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment from the Canada Revenue Agency designed to help families with the cost of raising kids. It goes to parents of children under 18, and the amount varies based on household income, number of children and their ages. Provincial and territorial top-ups are common too, and since the CRA bundles everything into one deposit, your monthly total may include more than just the federal portion.
June 2026 payment amounts
Through June 2026, the maximum monthly amounts are:
- $666.41 per child under 6
- $562.33 per child aged 6 to 17
Those maximums apply to families with a net household income of $37,487 or less. If your household earns more than that, you can still qualify, but the benefit phases out gradually based on income and number of children.
Families with a child who has an approved Disability Tax Credit can also receive the Child Disability Benefit, an additional $284.25 per month per eligible child. That supplement starts phasing out at a household income of $81,222.
A raise is coming in July
This week's deposit is the last one at current amounts. The new benefit year kicks off in July, and starting with the July 20 payment, eligible families can receive up to $8,157 per year for each child under 6 and up to $6,883 per year for each child aged 6 to 17. Your benefit is recalculated every July based on your adjusted family net income from the previous tax year.
Who qualifies?
To be eligible, you need to be the primary caregiver of at least one child under 18 and a Canadian resident for tax purposes. Citizenship, permanent resident status, protected person status, temporary resident status of at least 18 consecutive months, or registration under the Indian Act all count. Shared custody arrangements allow each parent to claim 50% of what they'd receive with full custody.
There's no hard income cutoff. The benefit phases out gradually, so the point where payments stop depends on your specific situation.
When does the payment arrive?
June's CCB payment goes out on Friday, June 19. Payments are normally issued on the 20th of each month, but since June 20 falls on a Saturday, the deposit is being processed the business day before.
Estimating your payment
The CRA's child and family benefits calculator lets you estimate your monthly total by entering your household income, number of children, their ages and any disability credits that apply. It covers both federal and provincial or territorial amounts.
Tax info
The CCB is entirely tax-free. Payments don't count as income, don't need to be reported on your return, and won't affect what you owe or what you get back at tax time. Both you and your partner do need to file a return each year to keep payments coming, even if neither of you owes anything.
More info on CCB payments is available on Canada.ca.