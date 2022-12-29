Justin Trudeau Confessed His Kids Didn't Like His Beard, Either & Vowed To Leave It Behind
It'll be baby-face Justin for the foreseeable future.
The beard that launched a million tweets will not be making a comeback — at least for the foreseeable future. Justin Trudeau has doubled down on his intention to leave his pandemic beard behind, confessing even his kids didn't care for the shaggy lockdown look.
"For many of us, including me, the beard is associated with a very tough time of lockdowns and pandemic," the prime minister said in a December 29 Q&A video posted to Twitter. "I really hope I don't bring it back."
"Besides the beard was completely white. My kids felt it made me too old-looking. So I'm glad to be back and clean-shaven."
The prime minister divided the internet with his long curly locks and scraggy facial hair during his weekly appearances on camera at the height of the pandemic. A single stroke of hair in April 2020 had some social media users swooning.
He retired the beard at the end of June 2021 and told MTL Blog in September of that year that it would "hopefully never" come back.
Also in the December 29 Q&A, Trudeau discussed his government's plans for upcoming benefits to counter the rising cost of living, as well as the proposed gun control legislation titled C-21.
