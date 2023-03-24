Justin Trudeau Now Has A YouTube Channel — All That's Missing Now Is An OnlyFans
"Don't forget to subscribe!"
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one step closer to becoming an influencer. He and his office have launched a YouTube channel, promising updates from the House of Commons and answers to viewer-submitted questions. His social media portfolio also includes Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
TikTok is, of course, left out because of the ban for federal officials. That leaves OnlyFans; though of course there's no indication that's happening.
A public relations firm, sharing news of the YouTube channel launch, said it would also be a place to broadcast meetings with world leaders and teased additional content highlighting the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden in March.
"There's a lot going on in politics. Sometimes it's hard to keep track of it," the prime minister says in the channel's introductory video.
"This will be an opportunity for you to see some of the things we're doing and hear about why we're doing them."
As is customary for YouTube influencers at the close of a video, Trudeau asked viewers to follow his page by subscribing.
At the time of writing, the page had 198 subscribers.
The batch of 19 videos, uploaded soon after the channel launch, include a look at the process of crafting the federal budget, a recap of the North America Leaders' Summit and an update of federally subsidized childcare.
Welcome to my YouTube channel / Bienvenue sur ma chaîne YouTubewww.youtube.com
The presidential visit completely dominates Trudeau's public schedule for Friday, March 24. It includes a welcome reception on Parliament Hill, two meetings, a press conference and a dinner. President Biden will also give a speech to the House of Commons.
No word on when the two will have time to sit down for a YouTube tell-all.