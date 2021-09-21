People

Trudeau Told Us About The Future Of His Beard & It's Not Good News For Daddy Trudeau Stans

I wonder if we could call an election about the return of his beard?

When talking to politicians, most times we want to know about their views on serious subjects. But sometimes, you just want to get to know them a little more personally.

MTL Blog reporter Alex Melki got to talk to Justin Trudeau at Jarry metro Tuesday morning and he chose to take the light-hearted route when it came to his question.

But it was one many Canadians were probably wondering... "When is the beard coming back?"

If you were a fan of the beard, we've got some bad news. The prime minister responded "hopefully never," so we'll likely be seeing a clean shaved Trudeau during his next four years in office.

This isn't the first time Trudeau's looks have been brought up before either — there's been everything from a viral video of Trudeau stroking his luscious locks taking over the internet to us all noticing how badly he needed a haircut when hairdressers were forced to close during the pandemic.

