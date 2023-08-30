Labour Day Is Coming — Here's What Will Be Open & Closed In Montreal
Some things will be closed. Others? Open!
Labour Day is coming! An illustrious day on which workers of the world unite to — wait, what? Oh. Never mind. It's just a statutory holiday now. Let's try this again. Labour Day is a day for some workers to catch up on chores while other workers continue working like it doesn't exist.
In other words, some things are open and some things are closed on Labour Day. Here, we've compiled a shortlist of what's open and closed on September 4, so you don't have to look up every business you want to frequent.
While you can trust the information given here, it's still best to do a bit of your own research to make sure wherever you're planning to go isn't operating on modified hours or closed. Just saying.
What's open on Labour Day in Montreal?
Montreal's city hotline, 311, will be taking calls on Labour Day. The STM will operate on a modified schedule, which you can check on the website here.
Pharmacies will largely be open, though it's worth checking your branch to make sure you're aware of any reduced hours. Atwater Market and Jean-Talon Market will be open, as will depanneurs and many standalone stores.
Most restaurants and bars will remain open, as will hotels, bookstores and cinemas. Sports and cultural facilities will be open, but you should check their hours on your borough's website.
The Biodome, Biosphere, Botanical Gardens, Insectarium and Planetarium will all be open.
Montreal's Casino will be open, and La Ronde will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What's closed on Labour Day in Montreal?
Montreal's shopping malls and large grocery stores will be closed. Accès Montreal offices and permit counters will also be closed, as will most SAQ branches (except SAQ Express branches) and SQDC stores.
The municipal court's service counters and courtrooms will be closed. Banks and credit unions will be closed, as will libraries and Canada Post services.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.