Montreal's STM is going on strike AGAIN — and this one could last nearly a month
Third time's the charm?
If you thought Montreal's public transit chaos was over, think again. The city's 2,400 maintenance employees with the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) are preparing to launch a third strike in less than a year, and this one could last almost the entire month of November.
According to a statement from the Syndicat du transport de Montréal–CSN, the latest walkout is set to begin overnight on October 31 and run through November 28, unless a last-minute deal is reached.
Why workers are walking out again
The union says the move comes after more than 115 negotiation sessions failed to produce an agreement. Talks have reportedly stalled over pay, staffing, and the STM's growing use of subcontractors.
"The STM is failing Negotiation 101," said union president Bruno Jeannotte in the press release. "If Montrealers find themselves facing closed doors starting November 1, they should know it's because the STM is more focused on attacking our working conditions than on improving public service."
The CSN added that a recent internal survey found 80% of respondents believe the STM should offer better conditions to maintenance employees to ensure quality service.
How this strike compares to the last one
The potential month-long walkout follows two earlier strikes this year — one in June and another that ran from September 22 to October 5.
During the most recent strike, metro and bus service was sharply reduced on certain days, with trains only running during limited morning and afternoon rush-hour windows. On strike days, buses followed a similar schedule, shutting down completely for long stretches of the day.
While the STM hasn't yet published an official schedule for November, the union warns that commuters should again expect service slowdowns, delays, and possible interruptions across the network. Essential service levels will likely still be respected during peak hours, but riders should plan ahead and check real-time updates before leaving home.
What's behind the dispute
Maintenance employees — the workers responsible for cleaning, repairs, and station upkeep — argue that the STM's push to outsource work threatens job stability and service quality. Union leaders say they've tried to reach a deal through mediation but that STM negotiators "remain frozen in place."
"There's so much to be done to properly maintain the metro and buses," said Stéphanie Gratton, vice-president of the Fédération des employées et employés de services publics–CSN. "When people use public transit, they expect reliability — and that depends on keeping good working conditions for the people who make it run."