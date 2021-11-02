Sports

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Was Just Traded & He Shared A Message For His Canadian Supporters

He's moving a bit closer to home.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is moving a bit closer to home. The Quebec-born football player, medical doctor and Super Bowl champion announced Tuesday that he's leaving the Kansas City Chiefs to join the New York Jets.

In a tweet, LDT thanked his fans for their support, with a special shoutout to his fellow Canadians.

"To the Chiefs fans, thank you for your support throughout all these years," he wrote. "You embraced me with open arms and made a French-Canadian feel right at home in the middle of the Midwest."

"To the fans in Canada, thank you for your continued support." Duvernay-Tardif then switched to French to say he's "extremely thankful for your support over the last few years."

LDT opted out of the 2020-2021 NFL season to continue his education at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Duvernay-Tardif also enlisted to help out in Quebec's residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD).

