Montreal is getting hit with multiple major road closures all weekend long
The REM will also be closing earlier than usual.
If you're planning to drive around Montreal this weekend, you'll want to factor in some extra time — and not just for snow removal trucks. Multiple road closures and lane reductions are hitting the city and surrounding areas.
Quebec's Transport Ministry announced several major disruptions affecting highways and local routes from Friday, December 12 through Monday, December 15. Here's what you need to know before you hit the road.
Highway 40 & Charles-De Gaulle Bridge
When: Friday, 9:30 PM to Monday, 4 AM
One lane out of three will be closed in both directions on Highway 40 between Gouin Boulevard East in Montreal and Route 344 (Saint-Charles Road) in Terrebonne, including the Charles-De Gaulle Bridge.
Lane widths will be reduced to 3.3 metres in the construction zone, and the speed limit will drop to 50 km/h in both directions. The ministry is warning drivers to expect congestion during the day.
Route 132 / René-Lévesque Highway
When: Friday, 10 PM to Saturday, 8 AM
Route 132 East (René-Lévesque Highway) in Longueuil will be completely closed between Roland-Therrien Boulevard and Highway 25 for snow removal operations.
Detour: Take Marie-Victorin Boulevard. For Roland-Therrien Boulevard, take Route 132 West and make a U-turn at Exit 82.
Note: If weather conditions are bad, this closure could be postponed to Saturday night into Sunday.
Highway 10 / Bonaventure
When: Saturday, 10 PM to Sunday, 5 AM
Highway 10 East (Bonaventure) will be completely closed between the Wellington Street viaduct and Highway 15 in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.
Detour: Take Wellington, Bridge, des Irlandais and des Moulins streets.
Highway 10 West will also be completely closed between Exit 2 (Pierre-Dupuy Avenue) and Wellington Street during the same timeframe.
Detour: Take des Moulins, des Irlandais, Bridge and Wellington streets.
Souligny Avenue East
When: Friday, 10:30 PM to Saturday, 8 AM
Souligny Avenue East will be completely closed between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Detour: Take Hochelaga Street East or Notre-Dame Street East.
REM Service Changes
The REM will also be closing earlier than usual on December 12 and 13 for final testing before the Anse-à-l'Orme branch opens. Alternative transportation options will be available.
All closures are subject to change depending on weather conditions. You can check Quebec511.info for real-time updates on road conditions and closures.