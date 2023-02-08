Laval Bus Crash: The STL Might Have To Cancel Routes Due To A 'Higher Number Of Absences'
The STL will continue to monitor the ongoing situation.
The incident in which a Laval city bus collided with a daycare centre is now affecting operations.
On February 8, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) bus drove into a daycare centre in the Sainte-Rose sector of Laval, killing two children and injuring six others.
The STL issued an update later in the afternoon regarding the possible impact on routes, including cancellations and route disruptions, due to "a higher number of absences."
"We are experiencing moments of untold sadness," added the STL. "We are actively collaborating with [Laval police] and we must respect the established order."
The STL shared that "few commutes" have been affected and that it'll continue to monitor the ongoing situation.
The event, which is currently under investigation by the Laval police (SPL), took place around at 8:30 a.m. The SPL received a call concerning a bus that had crashed into the building of the Garderie Éducative Sainte-Rose, located on Terrasse Dufferin.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, SPL Chief Pierre Brochest confirmed that the bus driver, a 51-year-old man, is facing dangerous driving and homicide charges.
The six injured children were transported to hospitals in both Laval and Montreal. The SPL said that they do not fear for their lives.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.