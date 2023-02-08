Laval City Bus Crashes Into A Daycare — The Latest Developments
Two children are dead and six more are injured.
Two children are dead after a city bus crashed into a daycare in Laval Wednesday morning.
The incident sent shockwaves through the province and prompted a swift response from police and elected leaders.
Here's what we know.
\u201cLa STL est d\u00e9vast\u00e9e par la trag\u00e9die survenue ce matin \u00e0 Laval. Nous sommes de tout c\u0153ur avec les familles et les employ\u00e9s touch\u00e9s par ce drame. Le Service de police de la Ville de Laval m\u00e8ne actuellement une enqu\u00eate \u00e0 laquelle nous collaborons activement.\u201d— STL (@STL) 1675867999
The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. A bus belonging to the Société de transport de Laval (STL) collided with a daycare located on Terrasse Dufferin on the north side of the city.
Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet confirmed at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that two children had died and six more sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Those six were brought to hospitals in Laval and Montreal.
Brochet also confirmed the Service de police de Laval (SPL) arrested the alleged driver of the bus, a 51-year-old STL employee, on homicide and dangerous driving charges. The suspect is meeting with investigators. Police have not yet determined the motive for the act, Brochet continued.
The chief said officers and first responders were "in shock." He and Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said officials would make psychological aid available to those who need it.
Quebec Premier François Legault addressed the public at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to extend his thoughts to the children, parents and daycare employees affected by the incident.
\u201cQuel drame \u00e9pouvantable ce matin \u00e0 Laval. Il n\u2019y a rien de pire que d\u2019avoir peur pour son enfant. Je pense aux enfants, aux parents et aux employ\u00e9s.\u201d— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1675867147
He also announced that three ministers, Minister of Public Security François Bonnardel, Minister of Families Suzanne Roy and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region Christopher Skeete, would go to the scene to coordinate the municipal and provincial police and health response.
In Laval Wednesday afternoon, Bonnardel called the incident a "tragedy of infinite sadness." He added that medical authorities were set to give an update on the injured children's health.
Roy said the children in the daycare will have spots in other daycares as of Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.