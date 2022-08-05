A Laval Police Chase Ended After A Vehicle Hit & Critically Injured A 15-Year-Old
Police identified the driver of the vehicle as an 18-year-old male.
A 15-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle during a police chase in Laval early Friday morning. Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is now investigating the circumstances of the incident.
According to preliminary information obtained by the BEI, Laval police (SPL) officers began pursuing a vehicle in the Chomedey area after its driver allegedly violated the road safety code at around 12:10 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle is said to have "refused to stop" and increased speed as they travelled east on boulevard Saint-Martin O.
The driver then allegedly hit the 15-year-old, who was on a moped, at the intersection with rue du Couvent.
The BEI identified the driver of the vehicle evading police as an 18-year-old male. The SPL says it arrested him on-site.
The bureau has assigned six investigators to the case, supported by the Sûreté du Québec.