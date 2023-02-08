A City Bus Crashed Into A Laval Daycare Causing 'Serious' Injuries

Legault responded.

Laval police vehicles.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

An STL bus crashed into a Laval daycare Wednesday morning. Details are scarce, but Quebec Premier François Legault has confirmed that the crash resulted in "serious" injuries.

Saying he was emotionally struck and calling the situation "hard," the premier extended his thoughts to the daycare children, their parents and daycare workers.

MTL Blog has reached out to the Laval police department for additional information. We'll update this article when we receive a response.

Legault said Minister of Public Security François Bonnardel, Minister of Families Suzanne Roy and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region Christopher Skeete will go to the scene to coordinate the police and health response.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Thomas MacDonald is a Senior Editor for MTL Blog focused on Montreal public transit and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
