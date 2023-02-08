A City Bus Crashed Into A Laval Daycare Causing 'Serious' Injuries
Legault responded.
An STL bus crashed into a Laval daycare Wednesday morning. Details are scarce, but Quebec Premier François Legault has confirmed that the crash resulted in "serious" injuries.
Saying he was emotionally struck and calling the situation "hard," the premier extended his thoughts to the daycare children, their parents and daycare workers.
\u201cLa STL est d\u00e9vast\u00e9e par la trag\u00e9die survenue ce matin \u00e0 Laval. Nous sommes de tout c\u0153ur avec les familles et les employ\u00e9s touch\u00e9s par ce drame. Le Service de police de la Ville de Laval m\u00e8ne actuellement une enqu\u00eate \u00e0 laquelle nous collaborons activement.\u201d— STL (@STL) 1675867999
MTL Blog has reached out to the Laval police department for additional information. We'll update this article when we receive a response.
Legault said Minister of Public Security François Bonnardel, Minister of Families Suzanne Roy and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region Christopher Skeete will go to the scene to coordinate the police and health response.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.