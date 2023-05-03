Montreal Could Get A New Transit Line To Laval & The North Shore
Here's where it could go.
Political will is aligning behind a transit project that would link Montreal and its northern suburbs. The mayors of Laval, Montréal-Est and the North Shore municipalities of Terrebonne, Mascouche and Repentigny are now calling for a new line connecting their cities to Montreal's East End, including direct connections to the blue and green lines of the Montreal metro.
Officials are already studying the possibility of a so-called "eastern structural project" that could bring new rapid transit to the northeastern part of Montreal Island and beyond. This project follows in the footsteps of the defunct REM de l'Est, a plan to install a new light-rail line between Montréal-Nord, Pointe-aux-Trembles and downtown Montreal.
The City of Montreal and Government of Quebec took over the project in 2022 following intense opposition to some elements, including the downtown section, which officials quickly scrapped.
In January, the group leading the structural project study released a preliminary report saying it would "evaluate options" to extend the REM de l'Est's initial Montreal Island-only route into Laval and the Lanaudière regions.
The mayors of Laval, Montréal-Est, Terrebonne, Mascouche and Repentigny are expressing a preference for an option that would see the line begin in Masacouche, cross Terrebonne and northeastern Laval (via autoroute 25), continue south across Montreal Island and meet the blue and green metro lines (at the future Lacordaire station and Assomption station, respectively), before turning back east toward Montréal-Est and Pointe-aux-Trembles, and ending in Repentigny.
A map showing the proposed route of a new transit line between Mascouche, Terrebonne, Laval, Montreal, Montréal-Est and Repentigny.Ville de Laval
"We are convinced that this is the route that allows for the best development of our territories and optimal mobility for the benefit of our citizens of today and tomorrow," Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said in a statement.
"Moreover, the passage of this major infrastructure in Laval paves the way for one of the last major sectors to be developed on our territory, which is a golden opportunity to plan an exemplary neighbourhood in terms of sustainable development that could set an example throughout North America."