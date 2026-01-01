This cozy city near Montreal is one of the world's most 'affordable & romantic getaways'
It's just a few hours drive from Montreal! 😍
If you've been dreaming of a romantic European escape but don't want to deal with the transatlantic airfare, we've got good news. One of the world's most affordable and romantic getaways might be closer than you think — and it comes with all the old-world charm you're craving.
On December 15, U.S. News & World Report released its ranking of the Best Affordable Romantic Getaways for 2026, and one Canadian city claimed the #12 spot.
The ranking evaluated destinations worldwide based on factors such as accommodation prices, attractions, and dining, aiming to find places that deliver both romance and value for couples looking to reconnect without breaking the bank.
According to the report, Quebec City offers the perfect combination: "a European escape without the price tag."
Located about 160 miles northeast of Montreal, the French-Canadian city delivers postcard-worthy cobblestone streets, historic architecture and an undeniably romantic atmosphere — all while keeping costs surprisingly reasonable.
One of the biggest perks? Many of Quebec City's top attractions won't cost you a cent. Loved-up couples can wander through the stunning Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral for free, stroll hand-in-hand along Dufferin Terrace with sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River, and lose themselves in the narrow, winding streets of Old Quebec without spending a dime.
What's more, thanks to the compact layout of Old Quebec, you'll save on transportation costs simply by exploring on foot. The city's historic core is eminently walkable, meaning you can spend your budget on what really matters — like a cozy dinner for two or a souvenir from the charming Petit-Champlain shopping district, one of North America's oldest commercial streets.
When it comes to accommodations, the ranking notes that couples can find vacation rentals and hotel rooms for less than $150 per night, making it an accessible option for budget-conscious lovebirds who still want a touch of luxury and romance.
The Best Affordable Romantic Getaways ranking isn't just based on price tags, though. U.S. News uses a comprehensive scoring system that weights user votes (50%) and editors' scores (50%) across categories like romance, value, sights, culture, food and accessibility.
Multiple U.S. News travel editors dedicate hundreds of hours researching destinations and scoring them on factors like ambiance, privacy, availability of cozy accommodations, amenities for couples and classically romantic restaurants and activities.
For the affordability component specifically, editors consider the cost of airfare, the number of accommodations under $200 per night, the cost of attractions (including free options), dining and entertainment expenses, transportation costs within the destination, and exchange rates for international destinations.
Quebec City's strong showing puts it in impressive company. The ranking was topped by Texas Hill Country, praised for its wineries, bed-and-breakfasts and budget-friendly romantic experiences, followed by Sonoma, California and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
Other destinations that made the cut include Savannah, Georgia; Cannon Beach, Oregon; Sedona, Arizona; and Puerto Rico — each offering their own blend of romance and affordability.
Quebec City stands out as one of only two Canadian destinations on the list. The other is Victoria & Vancouver Island, which claimed the #8 spot.
The ranking describes Vancouver Island as "one of Canada's more underrated spots," highlighting Victoria's historical charm, blooming gardens and sprawling parks.
According to the report, couples can explore Victoria by day, indulge in afternoon high tea, and sit down for romantic farm-to-table dinners by night. For those seeking a more remote getaway, the ranking also notes that couples can head to Tofino for its enchanting forests and prime whale-watching opportunities.
Both Canadian destinations earned their spots by offering intimate stays at boutique hotels, inns and bed-and-breakfasts — the kind of cozy accommodations that let couples relax and reconnect without the hefty price tag.
Still, for couples based in Montreal or elsewhere in Eastern Canada, Quebec City's proximity makes it particularly appealing. You can have a romantic weekend away without the stress of extensive travel planning or the cost of flights, all while feeling like you've been transported to a European village.
Whether you're celebrating an anniversary or simply looking for a reason to reconnect, Quebec City's combination of old-world romance, walkable charm and budget-friendly accommodations makes it a tempting choice and now, it has the international recognition to prove it!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.