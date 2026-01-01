This romantic small town in Quebec has waterfall views and a dreamy Nordic spa
It's just a short trip from Montreal. ❄️
If you're looking for a winter getaway that feels worlds away from city life, but is still totally doable for a weekend, this charming town in Quebec deserves a spot at the top of your travel list.
Just a short road trip from Montreal, you can visit a dreamy town that offers nature, culture, and major romantic vibes.
Set in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec, about an hour and a half from Montreal, Sherbrooke is a university town teeming with energy and plenty of things to see and do.
One of Sherbrooke's most unique highlights is La Gorge de la Rivière Magog, where you can catch sweeping views of the town’s river gorge and a dramatic waterfall framed by heritage buildings.
The scene is especially pretty with snow covering the ground and blanketing the falls. Footbridges overlooking the dams and walking trails have been developed, with observation points offering breathtaking panoramic views.
You can walk along an illuminated trail along the Magog River Gorge this winter for a unique way to see the area and its frosted landscapes.
The trail is accessible from Dufferin Street or Frontenac Street, but do note that the first kilometre, which begins at the Sherbrooke Tourist Information Centre, is closed for the winter, and only the Rapids Walk is currently accessible.
If you need to warm up, Sherbrooke's downtown is the perfect spot to wander through. The area is packed with cozy cafes, bistros and restaurants, museums, live entertainment spots and chic boutiques where you can pick up unique finds from Eastern Townships artisans.
Don't miss the town's famous mural circuit, a fun way to explore the streets while checking out massive works of art tucked between buildings.
A visit to Sherbrooke also isn’t complete without carving out time for a bit of R&R. Located on the banks of the Magog River, Strom Nordic Spa Sherbrooke is a dreamy spa that provides a serene escape surrounded by calm water and snowy views.
You can soak in thermal pools, relax in eucalyptus-scented steam baths, or cozy up by a crackling outdoor fire while the snow falls around you.
If you're craving a little more outdoor adventure, Mont-Bellevue Park, the largest park in Sherbrooke, offers plenty of winter activities like snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, and fat biking, as well as traditional alpine skiing.
Whether you’re chasing scenic views, spa days, or cozy small-town vibes, Sherbrooke brings together all the ingredients for a dreamy winter escape in Quebec.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.