You Can Visit Alpacas In Laval This Winter For Only $15
Meet Aventuro, Ander, Golden and Ajax. 🦙
Al-PACK-a bag for the day and hang out with Aventuro, Ander, Golden and Ajax at Aventure-Mille-Îles in Laval. Between January 14 and March 15, the park is offering alpaca-filled days for only $15 per person, tax included.
Its alpaca tours take place in 30-minute blocks between 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. every day. Up to 20 people can enter the alpaca quartet's enclosed space in each block to chill and learn more about the fluffy, yet nervous little fellas.
You'll then be able to feed the alpacas with food provided by the park and interact with them.
Narcity Québec spoke with Aventure-Mille-Îles administrator Jessica Salas to ensure the proper treatment and living conditions of the animals.
"[The alpacas] are in the pen. We have special people who will check and maneuver them. The visit begins with explanations of the rules not to do during the visit so that the animals are not afraid. [...] No sudden movements, no running or pulling of the alpacas' hair. [...] We will give them food, but it is really their food," she said.
The entry fee also covers a number of on-site winter activities. You can bust your best ice moves on the Mille-Îles River and venture off into the many snow trails by ski or snowshoe.
Additionally, visitors can opt for an ice fishing session. While equipment is provided, you must purchase your own fishing permit prior to the activity.
Reservations can be made by phone at (514) 463-1402.
Visit alpacas at Aventure Mille-Îles
Price: $15 entry
When: January 14 to March 15
Address: 1553, rue du Parc des Plaines, Laval, QC