Montreal's Massive Skating Rink Is Getting Huge Projections With Sea Creatures That Follow You
Luminothérapie is back!⛸️❄️
Brrr! Do you feel those chilly temperatures out there? The beginning of winter can be a real mood killer, so our city is offering a free experience in the Quartier des Spectacles to brighten your dreary days. From December 1 to March 5, 2023, Montrealers can celebrate the icy season with the return of the popular Luminothérapie installations. The centrepiece this year is an interactive experience on downtown's Esplanade Tranquille skating rink.
“More than ever, this year's installations for the 13th edition will highlight the unique personality of our metropolis: nordic, festive, cultural and creative. Luminothérapie participates brilliantly in creating a stimulating environment that will encourage many people to come downtown during the cold season," Mayor Valérie Plante said in a press release.
You can start the journey by skating with friends at the Esplanade Tranquille to experience Au bord du lac Tranquille, an interactive video projection creation by Mirari and Normal Studio.
For 30 minutes, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. every day., the massive rink will become host to virtual aquatic animals who will follow skaters along their paths. Access to the ice rink is free and skates are available for rent.
Experience "Au bord du lac Tranquille" by Normal Studio et Mirari.Ulysse Lemerise OSA
When you're done sliding on ice, you can take a walk around the neighbourhood and let yourself be mesmerized by the NØRD video projection on the façades of the President-Kennedy pavilion at UQÀM, the WILDER–Espace danse building, Saint-Laurent metro station and the BAnQ.
Produced by Jason Rodi of NOMADlife.tv., NØRD consists of winter scenes from Norway and the Arctic circle.
Elsewhere on rue Sainte-Catherine O., you'll also find six interactive art installations, including a geometric iceberg, giant diamonds, colourful prisms and oversized dominos.
Get a summary of the details below.
The 13th Edition of Luminothérapie
Cost: Free
When:
- The Luminothérapie circuit is accessible every day from December 1, 2022, to March 5, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The ice skating rink is open every day:
- Sundays to Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thursdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: rue Sainte-Catherine O. and the Esplanade Tranquille in the Quartier des spectacles