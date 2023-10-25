Limited Edition "Digital" MTL Blog Hoodie Now Available To All Users
Get the new hoodie now.
We're excited to announce the drop of our new limited edition "digital" MTL Blog hoodie that is available starting today for anyone who has a free account on MTL Blog.
Simply go to your account, click on your avatar and select the new hoodie as part of your top on your digital self today.
The front of the new hoodie.Designed by Jeremy Hazan, MTL Blog.
Jeremy rocking the MTL Blog hoodie on his MTL Blog avatar.Jeremy's profile.
Part of a broader initiative
As we work on making your MTL Blog and city experience the best Montreal has to offer, we will be partnering with local shops and merchants to design and release custom "digital" wear that you can add to your avatar.
If you are a local Montreal business willing to participate, feel free to send us your ideas through our Feedback portal and we'd love to have a chance to collaborate.